Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maldives sees rapid spike in coronavirus patients

PTI | Male | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:52 IST
Maldives sees rapid spike in coronavirus patients

The Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago nation with one of the world's most congested capitals, has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Health officials predict that more than 77,000 people — or a fourth of those currently living in the country — could become infected, with more than 5,000 possibly needing intensive care treatment.

Official figures updated Saturday showed 766 cases, including 743 that are still active. A vast majority of the patients are residents of Male, the capital. Three people have died so far. The Maldives, known for its luxury tourist resorts, reported its first case of COVID-19 in March, and until mid-April appeared to have contained the virus within the isolated resort islands that had been converted into quarantine centers.

Male is highly congested, housing more than 150,000 people in a 5.8-square-kilometer (2.3-square-mile) area. The government had taken precautions to stop the virus from entering the capital by suspending on-arrival visas and screening people entering through airports and arriving from other islands. But a patient in Male whose source of infection has not yet been identified triggered an explosion in the number of cases. Six inhabited islands, including Male, are now under lockdown.

“The main hurdle at the moment is the rapid spread of the disease among expatriate migrant workers living in congested accommodation. Many are undocumented, do not report symptoms or are asymptomatic," said Mohamed Mabrook Azeez, spokesman for the National Emergency Operations Center. “Physical distancing measures is logistically difficult in place like Male in any situation," he said.

There are about 60,000 migrant workers, mostly from Bangladesh, working as unskilled laborers in Male, according to Azeez. They also serve as the primary source of couriers to deliver essentials. Their congested living quarters have been a cause for the rapid spread of the virus, with at least 416 Bangladeshi migrants testing positive, Azeez said. The government plans to relocate some 3,000 Bangladeshi nationals to other islands in the Maldives to enable social distancing, he said. It also plans to repatriate 1,500 unregistered Bangladeshi workers.

Nima Hassan, a Male resident, was in self-isolation with a fever awaiting test results at her home. “Even with a mild fever, it got you overthinking. Did I get the disease? Was it the delivery man who dropped by the other day? Were we not careful enough?" she said. “Are we not safe inside our four walls?”

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19, the apex health research body said on Saturday. The vaccine will be developed using the...

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days: Railways.

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days Railways....

More firms across sectors partially resume operations in lockdown 3.0

Several companies across sectors ranging from textiles to consumer electronics and liquor to pharma on Saturday informed that they have partially resumed operations after getting permission from local authorities in the third phase of the l...

Mourning AP villagers place bodies of victims in front of LG

Simmering with anger over the loss of lives due to the styrene vapour leak, villagers placed two bodies of the victims in front of LG Polymers on Saturday demanding its closure as people barged into the factory as well while top police offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020