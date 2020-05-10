Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Singapore surges to 23,336 with 20 deaths: Health Ministry

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:45 IST
Coronavirus cases in Singapore surges to 23,336 with 20 deaths: Health Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Sunday reported 876 new cases of coronavirus, mostly among the foreign workers residing in the dormitories, taking the total infections to 23,336 with 20 deaths so far, the health ministry said. Vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories while only three of the infected cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners).

"The total cases have now gone upto 23,336. Most of them are foreign workers staying in dormitories," the health ministry said in a statement. Singapore is more than a month into its "circuit breaker" period to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, but is getting ready for a gradual easing of some measures, Channel News Asia reported.

Some businesses, including hairdressers and home-based food businesses, will be allowed to resume operations from May 12, with a gradual resumption of selected activities and services over a few weeks, the report said. On Saturday, the Manpower Ministry laid out requirements that firms will need to meet to resume operations at work places.

These include implementing a system of safe management measures at work places, reducing physical interaction and ensuring safe distancing at work places. Singpore has reported 20 deaths linked to COVID-19. The health ministry said 2,296 coronavirus patients have been discharged so far.

Globally, a total of 279,311 people have died and more than 4 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data..

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

African swine fever kills over 13,000 pigs in Assam

The outbreak of African swine fever AFS has claimed more than 13,000 pigs in the last few days in parts of Assam, affecting the livelihood of hundreds of people involved in the animal husbandry in the state, an official said. The infection ...

Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that students from the Northeast residing in Delhi University DU hostel complex do not have to vacate the facility amid the lockdown. This comes after an eviction notice was issued to students...

UK expected to stick to lockdown as Johnson outlines future

Taking a different tack than most other nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to extend the bulk of the countrys coronavirus lockdown restrictions for three weeks or so when he speaks to the nation Sunday evening. Follow...

Lockdown: C'garh PwD missing from 2010 reunited with kin in MP

The lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak with its severe hardships for migrant labourers also became the scene of a speech and hearing impaired youngster from Chhattisgarh getting united with his father after a decade, thanks to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020