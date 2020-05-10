Coronavirus cases in Singapore surges to 23,336 with 20 deaths: Health Ministry

Singapore on Sunday reported 876 new cases of coronavirus, mostly among the foreign workers residing in the dormitories, taking the total infections to 23,336 with 20 deaths so far, the health ministry said. Vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories while only three of the infected cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners).

"The total cases have now gone upto 23,336. Most of them are foreign workers staying in dormitories," the health ministry said in a statement. Singapore is more than a month into its "circuit breaker" period to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, but is getting ready for a gradual easing of some measures, Channel News Asia reported.

Some businesses, including hairdressers and home-based food businesses, will be allowed to resume operations from May 12, with a gradual resumption of selected activities and services over a few weeks, the report said. On Saturday, the Manpower Ministry laid out requirements that firms will need to meet to resume operations at work places.

These include implementing a system of safe management measures at work places, reducing physical interaction and ensuring safe distancing at work places. Singpore has reported 20 deaths linked to COVID-19. The health ministry said 2,296 coronavirus patients have been discharged so far.

Globally, a total of 279,311 people have died and more than 4 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data..