Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latin America's second-biggest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 11-05-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 01:28 IST
Latin America's second-biggest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Avianca Holdings , Latin America's No. 2 airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as a bond payment deadline loomed and with pleas for aid from Colombia's government to weather the coronavirus crisis so far unsuccessful. If it fails to come out of bankruptcy, Avianca would be one of the first major carriers worldwide to go under as a result of the pandemic, which has resulted in a 90% decline in global air travel.

Avianca has not flown a regularly scheduled passenger flight since late March and most of its 20,000 employees have gone without pay through the crisis. "Avianca is facing the most challenging crisis in our 100-year history," Avianca Chief Executive Anko van der Werff said in a news release.

While Avianca was already weak before the coronavirus outbreak, its bankruptcy filing highlights the challenges for airlines that cannot count on state rescues to avoid bankruptcy restructuring. An Avianca representative told Reuters it was still trying to secure government loans. "This isn't a surprise at all," said Juan David Ballen, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa brokerage in Bogota. "The company was heavily indebted despite the fact it tried to restructure its debt last year."

Avianca, one of the oldest airlines in the world, had $4.9 billion in short- and long-term debt as of the end of 2019, a 20% increase over 2018. The airline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York and said it would continue operations through the process in the hope of restructuring its debts. It already went through bankruptcy in the early 2000s, from which it was rescued by a Bolivian-born oil entrepreneur, German Efromovich.

Efromovich grew the airline aggressively but also saddled the carrier with significant debt. Efromovich was ousted from the airline last year in a boardroom coup led by United Airlines Holdings Inc, but he still owns a majority stake in the carrier. United stands to lose up to $700 million in loans related to Avianca.

Efromovich told Reuters on Sunday that he disagreed with the decision to file for bankruptcy and that he was not involved in making it. Avianca's leadership will hold a news conference later on Sunday.

LEAD-UP TO BANKRUPTCY The management that took over after Efromovich's ousting was already focused on a cost-cutting reorganization dubbed "Avianca 2021."

Warnings about its fragile finances abounded. Roberto Kriete, president of Avianca's board, said last year in a meeting with employees that the airline was "broke." Last month, Avianca's accounting firm, KPMG, said it had "substantial doubts" about the carrier's ability to exist a year from now.

Avianca's shares closed at 88 cents on Friday in New York, from a high of more than $18 in 2014. Most pressingly, Avianca was facing a $65 million bond payment due on Sunday that analysts did not think the airline was in a position to meet. S&P downgraded the airline to CCC- status in the days leading up to that payment.

Van der Werff had in recent weeks gone on a public relations campaign to secure emergency aid from Colombia's government, but as of Sunday none had materialized. Avianca has no certain date to resume operations, as its main hubs - Colombia, El Salvador and Peru - have all shut down air traffic to fight the coronavirus. The carrier faced backlash after it sold plane tickets for late May only to have to cancel them when Colombia extended its coronavirus lockdown.

In parallel to its Chapter 11 filing in the United States, Avianca said it intended to begin winding down operations in Peru. Avianca is the third of Efromovich's airlines to go through bankruptcy or out of business in recent years. Airlines Avianca Brasil and Avianca Argentina ceased to exist last year because of economic troubles in their markets.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Latin America's second-biggest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus

Avianca Holdings , Latin Americas No. 2 airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as a bond payment deadline loomed and with pleas for aid from Colombias government to weather the coronavirus crisis so far unsuccessful. If it fails to come o...

Iraqi finance minister named acting oil minister until portfolio filled - ministry official

Iraqi new Finance Minister Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi has been named acting oil minister until the portfolio is filled, a senior oil ministry official said.Allawi will attend the oil ministry headquarters to meet senior officials on Monday and ...

UK retailers say bailout funds not sufficient to stop "imminent collapse"

British retailers have warned the government that its business bailout package of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stop the imminent collapse of many businesses.The British Retail Consortium said in a letter to small busi...

INTERVIEW-Skateboarding-Lockdown spurs 11-year-old Brazilian to shatter skating record

The closure of schools in Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic gave 11-year-old prodigy Gui Khury plenty of time to perfect his skateboarding skills as he became the first person to land a 1080-degree turn on a vertical ramp.More than two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020