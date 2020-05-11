France coronavirus death increases by 70 to 26,380

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in France has increased by 70 to 26,380, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. "Starting March 1, we mourn 26,380 deaths related to COVID-19, with 16,642 people having died in hospitals and 9,738 people in medical and social facilities," the ministry said in a statement.

There are currently 22,569 people hospitalized in France, 2776 of them staying in intensive care units. Overall, 96,000 people have been hospitalized in the country since the beginning of the epidemic. On May 11, France will begin lifting restrictions against COVID-19, which will include a gradual reopening of schools, hair salons, book stores, and flower shops. At the same time, bars, restaurants, movie theatres, and beaches will remain closed until further notice. The French authorities plan to decide on their reopening by the end of the month.