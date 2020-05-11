Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local official sacked as COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan reports six new cases

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:28 IST
Local official sacked as COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan reports six new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A local official was sacked for poor management in the central Chinese city of Wuhan after six new infections were reported in the COVID-19 epicenter which remained virus-free for over 30 days, the state-run media reported on Monday. Zhang Yuxin, who was the secretary and member of the Changqing Street working committee of the ruling Communist Party of China, was removed from the post after the cases emerged in the Sanmin residential community in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, the Xinhua news agency reported.

All the cases were reported in the Sanmin residential community, which is under the jurisdiction of Changqing Street. Zhang was sacked for his poor management of the closing-off and control of the residential community, which had previously reported 20 COVID-19 cases, it said.

Five cases were reported on Sunday, while one on Saturday in Wuhan which remained free from infections for 35 days. Hubei province, which has a population of over 56 million, was kept under lockdown from January 23 to contain the virus. It was lifted on March 24.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, lifted the lockdown on April 8. Meanwhile, China has downgraded the COVID-19 risk levels in all regions signaling its containment as the country has almost returned to normalcy with business and factories resuming their operations following government directives with warnings not to be complacent.

On Monday, China opened its most prominent theme park, Shanghai Disneyland, with anti-virus controls. Gyms and other entertainment centers are also being gradually opened up.

According to China's National Health Commission, 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including seven imported ones, were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 82,918.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 count moves to 67,152; don't panic, get timely treatment, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Monday appealed to the people not to panic but step out and get timely treatment if infected with coronavirus. So far, over 67,000 people have been hit by COVID-19. During a media briefing here, Lav Agarwal, Joi...

Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app: Govt.

Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app Govt....

Pune positive: As work resumes, 380 migrants skip 2 trains

Three hundred migrant labourers with permission to board a Shramik Special train from Pune to Madhya Pradesh did not report at departure on Sunday, and 80 for a train to Uttarakhand on Monday, with local officials claiming these were positi...

'We feel like guests': Manila cruise flotilla offers crew confinement in comfort

In the past few weeks, Manila Bay in the Philippines has been transformed into the worlds biggest parking lot for cruise ships, none of which have any guests.More than 20 vessels collectively weighing about 2 million tonnes are clustered of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020