Left Menu
Development News Edition

US plans reimagine fighting wildfires amid crews' virus risk

PTI | Boise | Updated: 12-05-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 02:35 IST
US plans reimagine fighting wildfires amid crews' virus risk

In new plans that offer a national reimagining of how to fight wildfires amid the risk of the coronavirus spreading through crews, it's not clear how officials will get the testing and equipment needed to keep firefighters safe in what's expected to be a difficult fire season. A US group instead put together broad guidelines to consider when sending crews to blazes, with agencies and firefighting groups in different parts of the country able to tailor them to fit their needs.

The wildfire season has largely begun, and states in the American West that have suffered catastrophic blazes in recent years could see higher-than-normal levels of wildfire because of drought. “This plan is intended to provide a higher-level framework of considerations and not specific operational procedures,” the National Multi-Agency Coordination Group, made up of representatives from federal agencies who worked with state and local officials, wrote in each of the regional plans.

“It is not written in terms of 'how to' but instead provides considerations of 'what,' 'why,' and 'where.'” Federal and state agencies have been scrambling to plan for wildland firefighting since the coronavirus took hold in the US. The standard approach to fighting fires means bringing in large numbers of firefighters from different places, housing them together in often unsanitary conditions, then redeploying them to new locations.

That's the opposite of social distancing and other restrictions that health experts say can slow the spread of COVID-19. A Forest Service risk assessment predicts that large fire camps could have a disproportionately high mortality rate in worst-case scenarios, according to an April 30 letter from a group of lawmakers.

They are raising questions about how that risk is being communicated to people on the front lines and regional leaders. “Given the various state-level stay-at-home orders, will national crews and assets be able to move between regions to respond to wildfires?” U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and 10 other Democratic senators from California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado wrote to Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen.

“What are you doing to communicate the scale of risk?” The Forest Service didn't immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment and a copy of the risk assessment. The regional plans, released last week, urge fire managers to use an approach called “Module of One” for crews, which recognizes that the work often requires close physical contact between firefighters who travel and camp together.

The guidelines suggest that crew members only have close contact with each other and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from everyone who isn't a member of the module, wearing masks when interacting with others. Camping should be done mostly in small groups, instead of the traditional approach where sometimes hundreds of firefighters stay in the same area. That means relying on military-issue ready-to-eat or bagged meals instead of catered buffet-style meals at campsites.

“We're trying to mitigate the potential for spread as much as possible while still providing for safe fire suppression efforts,” National Interagency Fire Center spokeswoman Jessica Gardetto said Monday. “This involves insulating our fire crews as much as possible — so they're operating more as family units than individuals — and avoiding the establishment of large fire camps and other situations that involve large groups of people gathering in one location.” The biggest question for many states has been whether they can count on help from the federal government when wildfires threaten communities.

The plan for the U.S. Southwest warned, “in the event of a high disease spread scenario with a high rate of infection, the associated loss of individuals from service will, in even a moderately active fire season, severely tax the ability to maintain an adequate wildfire response." States requesting help should be able to show they have enough resources to keep firefighters safe, the guidelines say. That could mean access to testing, a variety of firefighter housing options and plenty of personal protection equipment. But it's not clear how fire managers will meet those requirements..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Team Secret win again to reach Pushka League grand final

Team Secret moved into the grand final of the WePlay Pushka League with a 2-0 triumph over VP.Prodigy on Monday. Team Secret won maps that lasted 50 minutes and 25 minutes to advance. Secret finished the round-robin group play at 5-1, then ...

Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 with counterparts in US, 5 other countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he had a productive discussion on coronavirus with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Israel and South Korea. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said his virtual conversa...

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April -statement

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said his campaign and party raised 60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.The trust you al...

4 booked for skipping quarantine in Srinagar

A case has been registered for violation of Standard Operating Protocol SOP against four people in Srinagar, according to district magistrate Shahid Choudhary.A group of 4 including Doctor a houseboat owner skipped Quarantine giving slip t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020