Vande Bharat Mission: 180 Indians land in Chennai from Malaysia

Air India repatriation flight from Kuala Lumpur with 180 people, including two infants, onboard landed at Chennai Airport on Monday. The special flight brought back Indian citizens who were stranded in Malaysia, due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The flight was operated under operation Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians who wished to return home. Yesterday, Air Indian special flight carrying 179 passengers landed at Cochin International Airport.

On Saturday, an evacuation flight from Kuala Lumpur with 177 evacuees reached Trichy. The Centre started operation Vande Bharat Mission to bring back around 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 AI flights.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7. (ANI)