Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: PawN might resume LoL career

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:29 IST
Report: PawN might resume LoL career

Heo "PawN" Won-seok is weighing a possible return to pro League of Legends action, Dot Esports reported Monday. Last May, PawN left his team, Kingzone DragonX (now known as just DragonX), to seek treatment for obsessive compulsive disorder.

On Monday, PawN posted on afreecaTV, a South Korean social media platform akin to Twitter, that he is moving forward. Dot Esports cited a translation of the post that read, "(PawN) said he may make a comeback after he treats obsessive compulsive disorder and back disc and goes on a diet, if he is convinced that he will not leave during the season. But he wasn't sure about his comeback."

PawN, 23, joined DragonX in November 2018 after stints with KT Rolster and EDward Gaming, among other teams. He had helped KT Rolster finish in first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Summer Split in 2018, and he was part of the DragonX team that came in third in the LCK Spring Split and Spring Split playoffs in 2019. In September, PawN discussed his battle with OCD in an interview with InvenGlobal. He detailed how he had to measure the height and position of his monitor and keyboard before each match, among other difficulties.

"I don't exactly know why, but in 2018, things got really bad to the point where I couldn't play on stage," he told InvenGlobal. "Not only did the symptoms for OCD appeared with the monitor, but it also appeared with my chair as well. So I went on break, and when I played from home, I was able to play well again. I got permission to go on break during Worlds in 2018, and after finding various solutions, my symptoms got better. I was able to climb high in the solo queue ladder, and started anew with Kingzone. "Once my long break ended that I took after 2019 Spring, my symptoms reappeared again. I thought to myself that my break was just very long, and with practice, things started to become better. However, I was faced with a huge problem: the size of the monitors used on stage changed from 24 inches to 25 inches. I had a method of setting up the 24 inch monitor, but it didn't work with the new ones."

His frustration led to a decline in his League of Legends performance. "I couldn't play at my normal level, so I was frustrated, and also faced depression," he told InvenGlobal. "Whether it was exercising or meeting up with friends, I tried to live like a normal person, but things didn't get any better. The time I spent at home grew by the day, and I started to gain weight as well."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Asia's pandemic stimulus may slow the demise of coal

Coal power plant construction will push ahead in Asia despite falling electricity demand and environmental concerns as policymakers prioritise boosting economies crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say.Fossil fuel demand will plu...

Instagram Lite disappears from Play Store ahead of a redesign

Instagram Lite, which is the two-year-old version of the Instagram app, has disappeared from the PlayStore as the existing Instagram Lite users are being directed to the main Instagram app via a message. Whenever a use opens Instagram Lite,...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 933 to 170,508 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 933 to 170,508, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.The reported death toll rose by 116 to 7,533, the tally showed....

In another case of human rights abuse, 2 Baloch students forcibly disappeared by Pak military

The Pakistan military has forcibly disappeared two varsity students from Balochistan in yet another case of human rights abuse by the establishment in the province. One of the students, identified as Jahanzeb, is a student of the Lasbela Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020