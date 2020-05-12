EU banking watchdog to crack down on 'cum-ex' trading schemes

EU banking watchdog to crack down on 'cum-ex' trading schemesReuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:32 IST
The European Union's banking watchdog has proposed an action plan to crack down on so-called cum ex trading schemes that could pose a threat to financial markets and national budgets.
These schemes have been a focus in Germany, with the country estimating that they have cost the state more than 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in lost tax revenue. ($1 = 0.9204 euros)
