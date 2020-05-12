Gamers Without Borders host 8-team, $1.5M charity event

Gamers Without Borders will host a three-day, eight-team charity event this weekend that features a prize pool of $1.5 million, the organization announced Tuesday. The Dota 2 event, which will take place Friday through Sunday, is the third discipline in Gamers Without Borders' $10 million International Elite initiative. The purpose of the events is to raise awareness for coronavirus relief charity foundations.

Team Secret and OG headline the event along with fellow European contenders Team Nigma, Alliance, Team Liquid and Ninjas in Pyjamas. CIS representatives Virtus.pro and Natus Vincere are also expected to compete in the tournament. Gamers Without Borders previously held tournaments in PUBG Mobile and Rainbow Six Siege.