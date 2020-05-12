Special to assume starting role with Excel Esports

Mid laner Joran "Special" Scheffer has been elevated to a starting role on Excel Esports' League of Legends Championship roster, the British organization announced Tuesday. Special, a 22-year-old Dutchman, propelled Excel Esports' academy team, BT Excel, during its run through the European Masters. That team answered an undefeated surge in the regular season before falling short in the grand finals.

Special previously competed with Giants Gaming, Fnatic and Misfits Gaming before joining Excel, who finished seventh in the 2020 League of Legends European Championship spring split. The 2020 LEC Summer Split begins on June 12.