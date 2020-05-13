Left Menu
Development News Edition

India condemns barbaric terror attacks in Afghanistan

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the "barbaric" terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, including one on a maternity hospital in Kabul that killed two newborns and a dozen others and on a funeral and a military check post in Afghanistan, terming them as "crimes against humanity."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 01:34 IST
India condemns barbaric terror attacks in Afghanistan
Representative. Image Credit: ANI

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the "barbaric" terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, including one on a maternity hospital in Kabul that killed two newborns and a dozen others and on a funeral and a military check post in Afghanistan, terming them as "crimes against humanity." Fourteen people, including two newborns, were killed at a maternity hospital in the western part of Kabul which was attacked by terrorists. Also in a separate attack in Nangarhar province, in the east of Afghanistan, a funeral ceremony was hit by an explosion killing at least 24 people and injuring over a dozen.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said: "India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attacks against innocent civilians, including women and children, at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital maternity ward, funeral in Nangarhar province and the army check post in Laghman province on 11-12 May." It said such "reprehensible attacks, including on mothers, newly born children, nurses and mourning families are appalling and constitute crimes against humanity."

In an apparent reference to Pakistan-based terror groups, it said that perpetrators of such attacks should be forced to eradicate safe havens and sanctuaries that have abetted terrorism in the region for decades. "They should be forced to eradicate safe havens and sanctuaries that have abetted terrorism in the region for decades and caused immense miseries to untold number of people in the region," the MEA said.

The statement said India would stand with the people, government and security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace and stability to the nation. "The holy month of Ramzan should be a period of fasting, prayer and reflection. We call for an immediate cessation of terrorist violence and cooperation to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from the spread of coronavirus in Afghanistan," the MEA said.

The Taliban distanced itself from the attack on the maternity hospital, and security forces shut down the attack after five hours, with the killing of four attackers who an eyewitness said were wearing Afghan military uniforms, according to local media. According to the Afghanistan Interior Affairs Ministry 72 civilians, including children, were rescued. In Nangarhar, in the east of Afghanistan, a funeral ceremony was hit on Tuesday morning by an explosion in which at least 24 people killed and more than a dozen wounded.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, in light of attacks, has ordered Afghan forces to switch from "active defensive" mode to "offensive" mode and to resume attacks on the Taliban. Haneef Atmar, acting Foreign Minister, condemned attacks and said that such attacks will make Afghanistan lose faith in the ongoing peace process.

He also called on all parties to stop attacks, start intra-Afghan talks and pave the way for a permanent ceasefire in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Greece: 2 migrants on eastern island test positive for virus

Greek officials said Tuesday they have registered the first cases of the new coronavirus in two migrants on an eastern island after they arrived from Turkey last week and were placed in a special quarantine facility. They said the two asylu...

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including an investment from former NBA All-Star guard Baron Davis.Sleeper is the one plat...

Air India, AI Express operate 14 inbound, outbound flights on Day 6 of Vande Bharat Mission

National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 14 flights on Tuesday to bring back Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission and for travel of foreigners amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. As per data...

Boston Uprising's brussen retiring from Overwatch

Boston Uprising off-tank Thomas brussen Brussen retired from competitive Overwatch play Tuesday. Ive decided to take a break from Overwatch, the 19-year-old Dutch player wrote in a TwitLonger post. Ive thought about it for a while and its b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020