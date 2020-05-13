Norway partially opening its borders

Norway is opening its borders to allow people from other European countries enter the Scandinavian country if they have a residence there or have family they want to visit

Justice Minister Monica Maeland said Wednesday that Norway, which is not part of the European Union, is opening up for citizens from the European Economic Area that includes EU member states, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein. The last three countries have together with Norway signed the agreement that gives EU non-members access to the EU's huge single market

Maeland said in a statement that it also means, among other things, that seasonal workers will have the opportunity to enter Norway.