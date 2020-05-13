Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Tencent reaps revenue of lockdown gaming boom

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:41 IST
China's Tencent reaps revenue of lockdown gaming boom
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

High demand for video games during COVID-19 lockdowns buoyed Tencent Holdings' first-quarter revenue and profits, with blockbuster games PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile and Honor of Kings helping it beats forecasts.

The Chinese company's video games business, which generates more than a third of its revenue, saw growth of 31% to 37.30 billion yuan ($5.26 billion) as people idled away the time in front of screens and used online multiplayer games to virtually hang out with friends. Its flagship games PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile and Honor of Kings topped mobile games revenue globally in March, analytics firm Sensor Tower said, reinforcing Tencent's status as the world's largest gaming firm by sales.

In-game spending on things like power-ups, object skins, and accessories on PUBG Mobile alone surged to $232 million, more than three times what the title generated in March 2019. However, Tencent, a gaming and social media giant, warned that it expected some of the business boosts it enjoyed during lockdowns to be temporary.

"We expect in-game consumption activities to largely normalize as people return to work, and we see some headwinds for the online advertising industry," it said.

ONLINE AD REVENUE LEAPS

Global spending on digital games surged to $10 billion in March, the highest monthly total ever, according to Nielsen's game data arm SuperData. Tencent's stock has jumped nearly 14.38% this year, against a 15% decline in Hong Kong's broader Hang Seng index. Meanwhile, shares in its U.S.-listed rival, which is focused on e-commerce rather than gaming, have dipped by almost 6% over the same period.

Alex Liu, an analyst with China Renaissance, said the explosive boost from lockdown to game business is unlikely to be sustained, but strong deferred revenue will likely feed through the year and a pipeline of notable upcoming new titles, including Dungeon & Fighter Mobile, would deliver robust growth. "The pandemic expedited the digitalization of people's way of life...Tencent is very mature in the monetization of its current products," said Liu.

Tencent's overall revenue jumped 26% to 108.07 billion yuan ($15.24 billion), while net profit rose 6% to 28.90 billion yuan for the three months through March, with both ahead of the average analyst estimate, Refinitiv data showed. The company said its group online advertising revenue surged by 32%, with gaming and education-related ads on WeChat and its other apps helping it buck a broader advertising downturn as the global economy reels from the pandemic.

Social media advertising revenue grew 47%, highlighting a shift in behavior as many people were confined to their homes. However, its revenue from media ads fell 10% due to lower revenues from its video and news platforms. ($1 = 7.0930 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Centre’s COVID-19 economic package has nothing for poor, hungry migrant workers: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the Centres COVID-19 economic stimulus package had nothing for lakhs of poor and hungry migrant workers who have been walking to their homes, and expressed disappointment with the finan...

41 pc of Shramik spl trains originated in Gujarat: official

262 Shramik special trains had ferried 3.34 lakh migrant workers to their native states from Gujarat as of Tuesday night, a government official said. Another 56,800 migrants were set to leave by Wednesday night, said Ashwani Kumar, secretar...

Out-of-work Thai chefs cook for others made jobless by virus crisis

Professional chefs on Wednesday started cooking up around 40,000 lunches in Thailands capital for communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Chef Hugs, a local charity, hired 200 chefs and dozens of taxi drivers, many of whom are cur...

Kerala hikes liquor prices by 10-35 pc amid lockdown

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the sales tax on liquor. The proposed increase is 10 per cent on beer and wine and 35 per cent on all other categories of liquor. The government will recommend the Governor to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020