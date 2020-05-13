Excel Esports cap LEC roster with signing of Kryze

Top laner Felix "Kryze" Hellstrom signed a contract to join the League of Legends Championship roster of Excel Esports, the British organization announced Wednesday. The move comes one day after Excel added Joran "Special" Scheffer to their roster. The pair effectively replace the recent departures of Dae-han "Expect" Ki and Young-min "Mickey" Son.

"Very excited to have joined Excel and I look forward to see what we can accomplish in summer with such a banger team," Kryze wrote on Twitter. Kryze joined Excel Esports after competing with Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition of the Prime League. The Swede also played for G2 Heretics, Hybrid Esports and FALKN.

Excel Esports' roster consists of Kryze, Special, Marc "Caedrel" Lamont, Patrik "Patrik" Jiru and Tore "Tore" Eilertsen. The 2020 LEC Summer Split begins on June 12.

--Field Level Media