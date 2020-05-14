Left Menu
Development News Edition

I will certainly look at it: Trump on recent legislation proposing sanctions on China

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will "certainly" look into the recently introduced legislation that authorizes him to sanction China if it fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading to the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:36 IST
I will certainly look at it: Trump on recent legislation proposing sanctions on China
US President Donald Trump.. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will "certainly" look into the recently introduced legislation that authorizes him to sanction China if it fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading to the coronavirus outbreak. "I respect US Senator Lindsey Graham and I will certainly look at it. The bill to sanction China, I will certainly take a look at it. I have not seen it yet," Trump told reporters at a White House event on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, several Republican senators including Graham had introduced legislation authorizing the US President to impose sanctions on China if it fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading to the coronavirus outbreak. China on Wednesday strongly protested the bill aimed at imposing sanctions against Beijing over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This act sponsored by several US lawmakers shows no respect for facts. By pushing for investigations based on the presumption of guilt, it is meant to shirk responsibility for the US fumbling response to China. This is highly immoral. We are firmly opposed to it," Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said. US senators had in a statement on Tuesday said: "Without certification, the president would be authorized to impose a range of sanctions such as asset freezes, travel bans, visa revocations, restricting United States financial institutions from making loans or underwriting to Chinese businesses and prohibiting Chinese firms from being listed on American stock exchange."

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 1,390,746 COVID-19 cases in the US and over 83,000 people have died from the contagion.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Ariana Grande doesn't feel 'comfortable' in releasing new album during self-isolation

Collaboration, or making music would be fine, but during self-isolation period singer Ariana Grande is not comfortable to release any new full-fledged album. The 26-year-old star, who joined New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Musics At Home ...

UPDATE 2-Pound hovers around $1.22 after hitting five-week low

Sterling slipped below the key 1.22 level for the first time in more than five weeks on Thursday then regained some lost ground as it struggled with a combination of a stronger dollar and weak UK economic data. The dollar rose against a bas...

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Euro zone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Kor...

Pound hovers around $1.22 after hitting five-year low

Sterling slipped below the key 1.22 level for the first time in more than five weeks on Thursday then regained some lost ground as it struggled with a combination of a stronger dollar and weak UK economic data. The dollar rose against a bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020