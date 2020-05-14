Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump envoy accuses Germany of undermining NATO's nuclear deterrent

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:46 IST
Trump envoy accuses Germany of undermining NATO's nuclear deterrent

The U.S. ambassador in Berlin has accused Germany of undermining NATO's nuclear deterrent, taking aim at Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners after some of their leaders called for nuclear disarmament. Rolf Muetzenich, parliamentary leader of the Social Democrats (SPD), called earlier this month for the withdrawal of all U.S. nuclear weapons from Germany - a view that divides his left-leaning party and is not shared by Merkel's conservatives.

In an opinion piece for German newspaper Die Welt, Ambassador Richard Grenell wrote: "Instead of undermining the solidarity that forms the basis of NATO's nuclear deterrence, it is now time for Germany to meet its commitments to its allies and to continuously invest in NATO's nuclear participation." "Germany's political leadership, especially that of the SPD, must now make it clear the federal republic is honouring these commitments and standing by its allies," added Grenell, who is also U.S. President Donald Trump's acting national intelligence chief.

The remarks are the latest twist in relations between Berlin and Washington that have often been strained during Trump's presidency. The president has pressed Germany to raise its defence spending and accused Berlin of being a "captive" of Russia due to its energy reliance. But Grenell's comments also come a day after Merkel cited "hard evidence" that Russia was behind a 2015 hacker attack on her Bundestag office -- an assault that she said "pains me".

"The dangers threatening peace in Europe are not an 'anachronism', as some would have us believe," Grenell said. "The Russian invasion of Ukraine, the deployment of new nuclear-weapon-capable missiles by Russia on the periphery of Europe and new capabilities of China, North Korea and other countries make it clear that the threat is all too present."

The coalition agreement between Merkel's conservatives and the SPD cites successful disarmament talks as a prerequisite for the withdrawal of tactical nuclear weapons stationed in Germany and Europe. However, the debate over nuclear weapons was sparked by news last month that the Defence Ministry wanted to purchase 45 F-18 fighter jets from Boeing to replace ageing Tornado aircraft and take over the German military's task of so-called nuclear sharing - under which the planes would carry U.S. nuclear bombs to target in a crisis.

If Germany does not buy new jets, the nuclear sharing would end with the planned retirement of the Tornadoes from service in 2030 (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Around 148,000 people in England had coronavirus recently: estimate

Around 148,000 people in England had COVID-19 in recent weeks, according to results on Thursday from a large-scale study in Britain into the spread of the disease.The Office for National Statistics said it estimated that about 0.27 of Engla...

Fresh announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by his government on Thursday to boost the economy will strengthen food security and credit to farmers as well as street vendorsTodays announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will espe...

WIDER IMAGE-Cut off by coronavirus: Hondurans in packed prison suffer mental toll

For Yerbin Estrada, the worst part of the day is when the sun begins to set. The hundreds of inmates of La Esperanza prison in central Honduras must leave its small courtyard and file back to their cramped cells. That is when the hell reall...

Kerala sees spike in COVID-19 cases as 26 more test positive

Barely a week after the Kerala government declared that the COVID-19 curve has been flattened, the state on Thursday saw a sharp spike in new cases with 26 people, including seven foreign returnees and a police personnel, testing positive f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020