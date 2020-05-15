Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Tyler Perry gets ahead of Hollywood with July production; Rihana debuts on Sunday Times Rich List and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 02:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tyler Perry gets ahead of Hollywood with July production restart

Filmmaker Tyler Perry on Tuesday became one of the first Hollywood film and television executives to announce the resumption of production in the midst of the coronavirus era. Perry will start production of his television shows "Sistas" and "The Oval" on July 8 at his sprawling Tyler Perry Studios complex in Atlanta, Georgia, television network BET said in a statement.

Rihanna debuts on Sunday Times Rich List of musicians at no. 3

Singer Rihanna has stormed into the Sunday Times Rich List of musicians at number three, with an estimated wealth of 468 million pounds ($576 million), thanks partly to the success of her fashion and cosmetics brands with Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH. Barbados-born Rihanna, 32, now based in London, leapfrogged some of Britain's most famous musicians such as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Rod Stewart into the list of the country's most wealthy.

YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre pays $800K for dinner with Brady

YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre has won a coronavirus charity auction that includes dinner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he laid down a $800,000 bid. The 25-year-old Thirtyacre, who has amassed a fortune on his puppet show skits based on the Super Mario Brothers arcade game, told TMZ he had been willing to pay up to $2 million for the chance to dine with his idol.

No kissing, no fighting as TV soap 'Neighbours' resumes filming

Australian soap opera "Neighbours" is filming again, but don't expect any kisses, hugs or punch-ups in the new episodes as cast members adhere to strict social distancing rules imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The pandemic has hugely disrupted the entertainment industry worldwide and many popular television shows have had to suspend production.

Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Movie-goers in Dubai frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in cinema created on the roof of one of the world's largest shopping malls. With social distancing mandatory in the United Arab Emirates to help curb the spread of the virus, VOX Cinemas says viewers will be limited to two per car at the open-air venue, which opens on Sunday and can accommodate up to 75 cars at a time.

Lessons from porn industry could help Hollywood adapt to coronavirus

As Hollywood tries to figure out how to resume production of movies and TV shows in the coronavirus era, one sector may be better prepared than others to deal with the challenges. The porn industry in Los Angeles came up with its own testing system and database in the 1990s to protect actors during the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

