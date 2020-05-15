Left Menu
LoL Mid-Season Cup groups, format leaked

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 04:04 IST
The group pairings and tournament format for League of Legends' Mid-Season Cup were leaked by Invictus Gaming support player Su "Southwind" Zhi-Lin. The $600,000 event will include the top four teams from the spring split of the China-based League of Legends Pro League (LPL) as well as the top four teams from the spring split of the South Korea-based League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK).

The Mid-Season Cup, scheduled for May 28-31, is taking the place of the Mid-Season Invitational, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mid-Season Invitational traditionally features the leading teams from the LPL, the LCK, the North American-based League Championship Series and the European-based League of Legends European Championship. According to Southwind, Group A in the Mid-Season Cup will consist of JD Gaming (first place in the LPL's spring split), Gen.G (second place in LCK's spring split), DragonX (LCK third place) and Invictus Gaming (LPL fourth place).

Group B reportedly will be made up of T1 (LCK first place), Top Esports (LPL second place), FunPlus Phoenix (LPL third place) and DAMWON Gaming (LCK fourth). FunPlus Phoenix are the reigning League of Legends world champions, while T1 and Invictus Gaming were semifinalists at the Worlds last November.

Per Southwind, the groups will play a single round robin, with the first- and second-place teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. The LCK teams will be playing at LoL Park in Seoul, and the LCK teams will be competing from LPL Arena in Shanghai, both with no fans in attendance.

