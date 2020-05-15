Left Menu
Development News Edition

China wishes to stay out of trilateral nuclear arms control talks with US, Russia- Beijing

China does not intend to partake in any trilateral nuclear arms control talks with the United States and Russia, despite Washington's constant requests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:24 IST
China wishes to stay out of trilateral nuclear arms control talks with US, Russia- Beijing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China does not intend to partake in any trilateral nuclear arms control talks with the United States and Russia, despite Washington's constant requests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said that he would propose a new trilateral arms control initiative with Russia and China to help avoid a costly arms race. The announcement came amid debates on the future of the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) - the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. The treaty expires in February 2021 and the United States has so far not committed to extending the accord, signaling it favors an amended arms control regime that would also include China.

"The new START treaty remains the only important document in the field of nuclear weapons between Russia and the US and attracts a lot of attention ... China has no intention to join any trilateral arms control talks," Zhao said at a daily briefing. According to the diplomat, Russia and the United State possess the largest nuclear arsenals, and therefore must fulfill their obligations to significantly reduce them in order to create conditions for other countries to join the multilateral nuclear arms control treaties.

Russia has repeatedly invited Washington to prolong the New START for another five years without preconditions. However, Trump administration officials have signaled that they favor negotiating an amended arms control regime that would also include China, and possibly the United Kingdom and France.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Chris Pratt jokes dishes on having cravings during wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy

With a new baby on the way, American actor Chris Pratt is making jokes about wife Katherine Schwarzeneggers pregnancy. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star recently sat down for a virtual chat with Extra, where he addressed his life ...

Ahmedabad Mayor flags off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel on Friday flagged off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening of people in densely populated areas in the city. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, Seeing the current situation of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, government has given us 4...

Filatex India resumes production at Dadra plant

Supplies yarn to fabric manufacturers for manufacturing of PPE kitsMumbai, May 15, 2020 Filatex India Ltd., a leading player in manmade fibers, has resumed partial operations at its Dadra plant to meet the urgent requirement of yarns that w...

Austrian culture minister quits amid criticism in crisis

Austrias culture minister resigned on Friday amid mounting criticism and disappointment with her performance in the coronavirus crisis. Ulrike Lunacek, a member of the Green party the junior member of the governing coalition is the first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020