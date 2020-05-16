Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish pilots, others, to stand trial over Ghosn escape

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 16-05-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 03:08 IST
Turkish pilots, others, to stand trial over Ghosn escape

A court in Istanbul on Friday accepted an indictment against four pilots, an airline company official and two flight attendants accused of helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan to Lebanon via Turkey, and set a trial date for July 3. Prosecutors are seeking up to eight years in prison each for the four pilots and the airline official, on charges of illegally smuggling a migrant, according to the indictment, cited by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The two flight attendants face a one-year prison term each if convicted of not reporting a crime. Ghosn, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial in Japan late last year.

He flew to Istanbul and was then transferred onto another plane bound for Beirut, where he arrived December 30. The Turkish airline company MNG Jet said in January that two of its planes were used illegally in Ghosn's escape, first flying him from Osaka, Japan, to Istanbul, and then on to Beirut.

The company said its employee had admitted to falsifying flight records so that Ghosn's name did not appear on them. The indictment states that Ghosn is believed to have been smuggled inside a “foam-covered music box” large enough to carry a person 1.70 meter- (5.58 feet-) tall, the private DHA news agency reported.

It notes a 216,000 euro and 66,000 dollar increase in the airline official's bank accounts between Oct. 16 and December 26, 2019. The four pilots and the two flight attendants have denied involvement in the plans to smuggle Ghosn. They also denied knowing that the former Nissan chief was aboard the flights, DHA reported.

The company employee and four pilots remain in custody while the flight attendants were released after questioning..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 1,412,121 coronavirus cases, 85,990 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Friday reported 1,412,121 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,191 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,043 to 85,990.The CDC ...

Health News Roundup: Europe sees multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in children; FDA approves Bristol-Myers combo therapy and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Europe sees two deaths, multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in childrenA new life-threatening inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 has affected 230 children in Europe and ki...

Burr submits final Russia report before leaving chairmanship

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr has submitted the final report in the panels three-year Russia investigation to the intelligence community for a declassification review. The move came hours before he was to temporarily s...

US adds new sanction on Chinese tech giant Huawei

The U.S. government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020