Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot in fatal Kobe crash had no alcohol or drugs in system

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 06:47 IST
Pilot in fatal Kobe crash had no alcohol or drugs in system

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed with Kobe Bryant and seven others aboard didn't have alcohol or drugs in his system, according to multiple media reports on Friday. The autopsy on 50-year-old deceased pilot Ara Zobayan came back clean.

"Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse. Substances tested for include: benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine, and amphetamines," the report stated, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office released the autopsies of all nine victims who died in the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, Calif. The cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma for all nine, and the manner of death is listed as accidental for each victim.

The morning crash into a hillside occurred in heavy fog and cloud cover with the helicopter traveling 184 mph. An investigation showed the helicopter plunged several hundred feet before impact. The report indicated dismembered body parts were part of the wreckage scene. Bryant had injuries to nearly his entire body.

"These injuries are rapidly if not instantly fatal," a medical examiner wrote of Bryant. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow, previously filed a wrongful suit against Island Express Helicopters, which operated Zobayan's helicopter. Her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash.

Kobe Bryant's autopsy revealed the 41-year-old had Ritalin in his system. The drug typically treats attention deficit hyperactivity and narcolepsy. Also dying in the crash were two youth basketball teammates of Gianna Bryant: 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli and 13-year-old Payton Chester.

Others who perished were Alyssa Altobelli's parents -- Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli (age 56) and his wife Keri Altobelli (46) -- and Payton Chester's mother, Sarah Chester (45). Assistant basketball coach Christina Mauser (38) also perished. Christopher Chester, whose wife and daughter died, filed suit against the helicopter company and Zobayan's estate earlier this week.

Bryant won five NBA championships for the Los Angeles during 20 NBA seasons. He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007-08, a 15-time All-NBA selection, an 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive team selection. He twice was named MVP of the NBA Finals and was the All-Star Game MVP four times. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Intra-Afghan negotiations only realistic peace solution: Top US diplomat

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has said there is no alternative to intra-Afghan negotiations for peace in the war-torn country, even as he asserted that the withdrawal of American troops was going ...

2 dead in road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

At least two people were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Guna bypass on Friday.Police said, The vehicle they were in was behind the two trucks that met with an accident. Th...

After AIMIM MLA removes flyover barricade, BJP demands action citing lockdown violations

Hyderabad Telangana India, May 16 ANI After AIMIM legislator Ahmed Balala on Friday allegedly removed barricade on a flyover bridge here, BJP MLA Raja Singh alleged that the former had flouted lockdown rules and strict action should be init...

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4 a day earlier

Mainland China reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, the National Health Commission NHC said in a statement on Saturday. Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020