Reports: smooya, Snappi expected to join TIGER

AWPer Owen "smooya" Butterfield and rifler Marco "Snappi" Pfeiffer are in talks to join TIGER, according to multiple reports Saturday. TIGER, a Chinese Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team founded in March, currently has an all-Mongolian roster, along with Chinese coach Ming "MingSir" Yuanwen.

TIGER just won the title at the ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia event last week, rallying past TYLOO for a 2-1 victory in the final on Sunday. However, they would squander 640 of the 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points earned from the victory by adding two new players. smooya, a 20-year-old from the United Kingdom, left Chaos Esports Club in March after having visa issues, ending a tenure of a little over two months. He had previously been with BIG for eight months and Epsilon eSports for 10 months.

Snappi, a 29-year-old from Denmark, is currently on Heroic's roster, having been inactive since early April. He first joined Heroic in August of 2016, then went to OpTic Gaming for 14 months before returning to Heroic in August of 2019. He also spent a month earlier this year with FunPlus Phoenix.

