Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gang rape survivor from PoK seeks justice

A gang rape survivor from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is running from pillar to post to seek harsh punishment for those involved in the heinous crime.

ANI | Bhimber | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:12 IST
Gang rape survivor from PoK seeks justice
A grab from the victim's video statement. Image Credit: ANI

A gang rape survivor from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is running from pillar to post to seek harsh punishment for those involved in the heinous crime. She said in a video message that she is being denied justice while her rapists are out loose.

"I have endured rape, blackmailing and abduction. I have been running pillar to post seeking justice since 2015. Haroon Rashid, Mamoon Rashid, Jameel Shafi, Waqas Ashraf, Sanam Haroon and three more were involved in crime against me. When I went to the police, they handed me over to the local panchayat (jirga). The Panchayat was presided over by brother and brother-in-law of Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, a senior minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir," she said. She added, "The Panchayat worked for nineteen days and the criminals pleaded guilty. In spite of that police took our testimony against three crimes on a gunpoint. When I reached police again then I got to know that two FIRs have been lodged; one from my side and another was filed by the police itself to provide relief to the criminals".

Refusing to bog and be silenced, the woman is relentlessly pursuing her case. She wrote several letters to local authorities including Chief Justice of Pakistan occupied Kashmir Kashmir. She got a humiliating response from PoK Chief Justice which said that she is a married woman and there is nothing serious in her kidnapping and gang rape. Gang rape of a married woman is not a big deal, he added, according to the victim.

She said, "My FIR was rejected and two criminals were arrested on the basis of the weak FIR. When I took media to the police station, I saw none of the two was behind bars and instead, they were sleeping in the office of Sub-inspector. The key reason behind me not getting justice is senior minister Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, who has been providing patronage to the criminals." The rape survivor made allegations that these criminals are mainly involved in attacking the government buildings, to hold Deputy Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP) hostage in their offices, raping and blackmailing women and setting them on fire, even raping men, to capture the property of poor and murder of innocents.

The victim said in her video, "The case has been in Mirpur's Shariat court for past four and a half years but no action has been taken. On the contrary, police is trying to frame us. I have gone to every possible forum but haven't received justice." Many rape survivors and their families in Pakistan occupied Kashmir are afraid to come forward to publicly confront perpetrators because they fear being shunned by their community. (ANI)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan gives a shout-out to on-duty sanitation workers outside his residence

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards sanitation workers who were on duty outside his bungalow, Jalsa. Amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, the actors 38-year-old ritual of greeting his fans ...

Euro zone bond yields fall on negative rate talk in UK

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday, pulled lower with British gilt yields on growing speculation that Britain may be next to push interest rates below 0.Italys bond market, where yields fell over 4 basis points as prices rose, ...

With one-way systems and floor markings, Britain increases rail services

Britains rail network on Monday added more services for the first time since the country went into coronavirus lockdown two months ago, testing new measures to ensure social distancing and prevent crowding.Network Rail said that just under ...

Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen on Tuesday, says CM V Narayanasamy.

Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen on Tuesday, says CM V Narayanasamy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020