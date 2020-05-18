NEO, TaZ reunite with new HONORIS roster

Filip "NEO" Kubski and Wiktor "TaZ" Wojtas have reunited on the new Polish team HONORIS. The highly-accomplished pair were longtime teammates before splitting in 2018 when TaZ was benched by Virtus.pro. They reunited briefly with ARCY before the team disbanded, and TaZ said in February that the two were working to build a new team.

HONORIS also includes former Illuminar player Daniel "STOMP" Plominski, former Codewise Unicorns player Kamil "reiko" Cegielko and Wojciech "Prism" Zieba, who most recently played for Pompa Black. NEO, 32, entered the professional CS:GO scene in 2002 and was voted the best overall player of the 2000s by HLTV.org. He played for VP from 2014-18 as part of one of the longest-standing teams in CS:GO history, and has twice won the Electronic Sports World Cup and is a two-time Intel Extreme Masters champion.

NEO was released in February 2019 and spent close to six months out of competition before joining FaZe Clan as a substitute for four months. His time with ARCY lasted less than two weeks in January. TaZ, 33, was with VP from 2014 until his departure in March 2018. He hooked on with Team Kinguin through February 2019 before joining the devils.one organization. TaZ joined the ARCY project last January.

TaZ has won two IEM World Championships.