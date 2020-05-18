Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEO, TaZ reunite with new HONORIS roster

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:40 IST
NEO, TaZ reunite with new HONORIS roster
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Filip "NEO" Kubski and Wiktor "TaZ" Wojtas have reunited on the new Polish team HONORIS. The highly-accomplished pair were longtime teammates before splitting in 2018 when TaZ was benched by Virtus.pro. They reunited briefly with ARCY before the team disbanded, and TaZ said in February that the two were working to build a new team.

HONORIS also includes former Illuminar player Daniel "STOMP" Plominski, former Codewise Unicorns player Kamil "reiko" Cegielko and Wojciech "Prism" Zieba, who most recently played for Pompa Black. NEO, 32, entered the professional CS:GO scene in 2002 and was voted the best overall player of the 2000s by HLTV.org. He played for VP from 2014-18 as part of one of the longest-standing teams in CS:GO history, and has twice won the Electronic Sports World Cup and is a two-time Intel Extreme Masters champion.

NEO was released in February 2019 and spent close to six months out of competition before joining FaZe Clan as a substitute for four months. His time with ARCY lasted less than two weeks in January. TaZ, 33, was with VP from 2014 until his departure in March 2018. He hooked on with Team Kinguin through February 2019 before joining the devils.one organization. TaZ joined the ARCY project last January.

TaZ has won two IEM World Championships.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Stimulus package is pure 'cheating'; Centre treating states

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday lambasted the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the fiscal stimulus package, accusing it of treating states like beggars and imposing laughable conditions for increasing borrowing l...

Italy has its fewest daily deaths in 2 months

Italy has registered its lowest daily increases in both deaths and new cases of COVID-19 since before the national lockdown began in early March. According to data from the Health Ministry, 99 deaths of persons with coronavirus infections w...

60 passengers of first repatriation flight to Kolkata opt for hotel quarantine

Nearly 60 people who have returned to Kolkata from Dhaka on Monday in the first repatriation flight opted to stay in hotels for their mandatory 14-day quarantine, officials said. A total of 169 passengers - students, elderly people, strande...

Labourer walking home from Pune to Marathwada found dead

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old sugarcane-cutter labourer was found on Monday in Dhanora village of Beed district in Maharashtra, police said. The deceased Pintu Manohar Pawar had set out on a journey on foot from Pune, located about 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020