Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: Ferry services shut on major routes across Bangladesh

Bangladesh has temporarily shut down ferry services on several major routes around the country as the super cyclone Amphan approaches.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:31 IST
Cyclone Amphan: Ferry services shut on major routes across Bangladesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh has temporarily shut down ferry services on several major routes around the country as the super cyclone Amphan approaches. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) said the routes include Paturia-Doulatdia, Shimulia-Kathalbari, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Bhola-Lakshmipur, and Bheduria-Laharhat, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"The super cyclone Amphan over the west-central bay and adjoining area moved North-North-eastwards and now lies over the same area (lat.16.8°n, long.86.9°e) and was centered at 12 noon today (May 19) about 810 km southwest of Chattogram port, 765 km Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 695 km South-southwest of Mongla port and 690 km south-southwest of Payra port," Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a special bulletin on Tuesday. Amphan is likely to move in a North-North-easterly direction and may cross Bangladesh coast between Khulna-Chattogram during late night May 19 to afternoon/evening May 20, BMD said.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 90 km of the cyclone center is about 225 kph rising to 245 kph in gusts/ squalls. Sea will remain very high near the super cyclone center. "We have prepared more than 12,000 cyclone shelters to evacuate coastal villages. The number is more than double in comparison to the last cyclone. We are initially aiming to move some 2 million people to these safely," Bangladesh disaster management junior minister Enamur Rahman was quoted as saying by CNN.

BMD further advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea to take shelter immediately and to remain in shelter till further notice.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

3 people drowned in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Three people drowned on Tuesday here in a pond in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The incident took place around 830 am.Nallamotu Apparao went to field this morning, along with son Teja and nephew Vinay. After completion of the work, they we...

Delhi govt to appoint nodal officers at construction sites

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked departments concerned to appoint nodal officers at construction sites to encourage workers to register with the state-run construction welfare board to avail various benefits. A governme...

CBI issues alert to states, UTs on banking phishing software on basis of Interpol input: Officials

On an Interpol input, the CBI has alerted police forces of states and UTs, and central agencies about banking trojan Cerberus that lures smartphone users into downloading malicious links related to COVID-19 and then infects devices to do ph...

25 Quarantine facilities identified in Free State

The Free State government has identified 25 quarantine facilities to accommodate people who have had contact with COVID-19 patients.We have 10 quarantine facilities that are state-owned whilst 15 are privately-owned. The rest will be announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020