Russian PM Mishustin returns to work after COVID-19 treatment

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returned to work on Tuesday after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection for which he was hospitalised. "Mikhail Vladimirovich has completed treatment and has been discharged from the medical facility. He has resumed work in the office of the government. He held a working video conference with his colleagues this morning and is preparing for talks with President [Vladimir Putin]," the Prime Minister's Office was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree annulling Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov's appointment as the acting prime minister. "To declare void the decree of the Russian Federation president, ... signed on April 30, 2020, 'On the performance of duties of the chairman of the Russian Federation's government'," the order, published on Kremlin's website, read.

On April 30, Mishustin told Putin that he had contracted COVID-19. Thereafter, a relevant decree was signed to appoint his deputy as the acting prime minister.

Meanwhile, Russia has reported 9,263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 299,941, the country's national coronavirus response centre said on Tuesday. (ANI)