Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fnatic, mousesports highlight BLAST Premier Spring Showdown

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:32 IST
Fnatic, mousesports highlight BLAST Premier Spring Showdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Fnatic and mousesports were among the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams invited to compete for the European region of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, the event organizer announced Tuesday. The BLAST Spring Showdown, which will begin on June 1, will be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fnatic and mousesports will join MAD Lions, Astralis, Team Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, ENCE, and Dignitas in the European region. The last two spots will be occupied by the respective winners of the RTP Arena Cup and the CIS Cup. The European region will split the 10 teams into two round-robin groups. The group winners will advance directly to the European Finals and the remaining clubs will play in a single-elimination bracket, with the top two advancing to the Spring European Finals.

The North American region will include the following eight teams: Gen.G, Cloud9, FURIA, Chaos, Triumph, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, and MIBR. This tourney will use a best-of-one round-robin group stage, with the last-place club eliminated from the playoffs. The remaining clubs will proceed to a single-elimination bracket, with the top two teams advancing to the Spring Finals.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

'Panic' as Hungarian parliament bans trans people from changing gender on IDs

Hungarys parliament voted Tuesday to ban transgender people from changing their gender on identity documents, in a move that LGBT advocates said was creating panic among trans people who feared an increase in discrimination and attacks.The ...

Soccer-Connah's Quay Nomads crowned Welsh champions after season cancelled

Wales top soccer league has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Connahs Quay Nomads have been crowned champions for the first time, the Football Association of Wales FAW said on Tuesday. The Cymru Premier League season was brou...

Special envoys welcome Afghan deal, urge for responsible withdrawal of foreign troops

Expressing support for the Afghan peace process, special representatives from China, Iran, Pakistan and Russia welcomed the signing of the power-sharing deal between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah and urged for a responsible w...

Dubai-returnee tests positive, total cases stands at 92 in HP

A Dubai-returnee tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases to 92 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said. Four people recovered from the disease in the state. Three were from Kangra, while one w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020