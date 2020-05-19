Fnatic, mousesports highlight BLAST Premier Spring Showdown

Fnatic and mousesports were among the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams invited to compete for the European region of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, the event organizer announced Tuesday. The BLAST Spring Showdown, which will begin on June 1, will be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fnatic and mousesports will join MAD Lions, Astralis, Team Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, ENCE, and Dignitas in the European region. The last two spots will be occupied by the respective winners of the RTP Arena Cup and the CIS Cup. The European region will split the 10 teams into two round-robin groups. The group winners will advance directly to the European Finals and the remaining clubs will play in a single-elimination bracket, with the top two advancing to the Spring European Finals.

The North American region will include the following eight teams: Gen.G, Cloud9, FURIA, Chaos, Triumph, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, and MIBR. This tourney will use a best-of-one round-robin group stage, with the last-place club eliminated from the playoffs. The remaining clubs will proceed to a single-elimination bracket, with the top two teams advancing to the Spring Finals.