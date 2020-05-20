Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astralis sweep DreamHack Masters Spring Europe opener

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 01:04 IST
Astralis sweep DreamHack Masters Spring Europe opener

Astralis swept Heroic on Tuesday to open Group A play at the DreamHack Masters Spring Europe. Astralis opened with a 19-16 overtime win on Train and then overcame a 9-2 deficit to post a 16-14 win on Inferno.

It was a successful debut for Jakob "JUGi" Hansen. He replaced Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander, who is taking a three-month break from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition due to health reasons. "First official in 5 months. Feels good to be back on the server," JUGi tweeted.

In Tuesday's other Group A match, North notched a 2-1 win over G2 Esports. North sandwiched a 16-10 win on Vertigo and a 16-14 decision on Dust II around a 16-8 loss on Inferno. Round-robin play continues in Group A on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Group B (May 22-24), Group C (May 25-27) and Group D (May 28-30).

Group winners proceed to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams drop to the lower bracket. The playoffs are June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final. The champion receives $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points. The Group A schedule for Wednesday:

G2 Esports vs. Heroic Astralis vs. North

DreamHack Masters Spring Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

T1. Astralis, 1-0, +5 T1. North, 1-0, 0

T3. G2 Esports, 0-1, 0 T3. Heroic, 0-1, -5

Group B BIG, Complexity Gaming, MAD Lions, mousesports

Group C FaZe Clan, Fnatic, GODSENT, Team Spirit

Group D ENCE, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

17 pc decline in global carbon emissions due to COVID-19 lockdown: Study

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has led to a steep fall in global carbon emissions by 17 per cent in early April as compared to 2019 levels with Indias emissions dropping by 26 per cent, according to a study. An international study publi...

Soccer-Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

The head of the Italian footballers union AIC said that four weeks of full training is needed before Serie A can re-start without a serious risk of injury to the players. Italian teams began training after the coronavirus stoppage on May 4,...

French health chief: Air the house and disinfect after friends visit

People who invite friends to their home over the upcoming long Ascension weekend should wear masks, air out the house after their friends leave and disinfect contact surfaces such as doorknobs, Frances health ministry chief said.Speaking fo...

Salvadoran lawmakers back law to restart economy in defiance of president

El Salvadors Congress overnight passed a law to accelerate the reopening of the countrys economy ahead of a June 6 target proposed by President Nayib Bukele, who quickly threatened to veto the legislation, saying it was too early. With 63 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020