Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plaintiff in Roe v. Wade U.S. abortion case says she was paid to switch sides

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 02:45 IST
Plaintiff in Roe v. Wade U.S. abortion case says she was paid to switch sides

Norma McCorvey, the woman known as "Jane Roe" in the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion, said she was lying when she switched to support the anti-abortion movement, saying she had been paid to do so.

In a new documentary, made before her death in 2017 and due to be broadcast on Friday, McCorvey makes what she calls a "deathbed confession." "I took their money and they took me out in front of the cameras and told me what to say," she says on camera. "I did it well too. I am a good actress. Of course, I'm not acting now."

"If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that’s no skin off my ass. That’s why they call it choice," she added. "AKA Jane Roe," will be broadcast on the FX cable channel on Friday but was made available to television journalists in advance.

It traces McCorvey's troubled youth, how she became the poster child of abortion rights and her about-face in the 1990s when she announced she was baptized as a born-again Christian who campaigned against abortion. The documentary was filmed in the last months of her life before her death at age 69 in 2017 in Texas.

The 1973 Supreme Court ruling has for decades been the focus of a divisive political, legal and moral debate. The Rev. Robert Schenck, one of the evangelical pastors who worked with McCorvey after her conversion to Christianity in the mid-1990s, looked stunned as he was shown her interview as part of the documentary.

Schenck said the anti-abortion movement had exploited her weaknesses for its own ends and acknowledged she had been paid for her appearances on the movement's behalf. "What we did with Norma was highly unethical," Schenck said in the documentary. "The jig is up."

In a separate blog post on Tuesday, Schenck said he hoped people would watch "AKA Jane Roe." "You’ll see me express profound regret for how movement leaders (like me) mistreated Norma," he wrote in the blog.

"Her name and photo would command some of the largest windfalls of dollars for my group and many others, but the money we gave her was modest. More than once, I tried to make up for it with an added check, but it was never fair."

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trump floats halt to US cattle imports as pandemic hurts ranchers

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States should consider terminating trade deals under which it imports cattle as the federal government moves to help farmers hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The United States imports c...

NFL-NFL expands Rooney Rule to boost diversity

NFL teams must interview at least two minority candidates when looking to fill a head coaching position under a resolution passed on Tuesday by team owners that is designed to increase diversity, the league said. Under the expanded Rooney R...

James wins Webby Award for ESPN feature

Even with the NBA season on hiatus, LeBron James can still win awards. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won a 2020 Webby Award for internet excellence on Tuesday for the ESPN feature Welcome to Bron Bron Land.The awards have been presented ...

Canada, U.S. to extend travel ban; Trump muses about cattle block

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential cross-border travel by another 30 days to help the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. This is an important decision that wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020