Eastern Libyan forces say to move 2-3 km back from Tripoli front

Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 20-05-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 05:11 IST
Eastern Libyan forces have decided to move back 2-3 kilometers (1.24 miles-1.86 miles) from all front lines in Tripoli to allow people in the city to move more freely during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, their spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said on Wednesday.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) will start redeploying from its positions in the city from midday on Wednesday, he added, after it suffered recent reverses in its year-long campaign to capture the city. (Reporting By Ayman al-Warfali; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

