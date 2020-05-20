Left Menu
Development News Edition

Document details Canada mass shooter's paranoia, weapons

PTI | Halifax | Updated: 20-05-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 07:07 IST
Document details Canada mass shooter's paranoia, weapons

A document released Tuesday in a Canadian court details warning signs of paranoid behaviour and the stockpiling of guns and gasoline by the man who went on a rampage that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia last month. In the document made public following an application by media organisations, seven witnesses who had encountered Gabriel Wortman told of his personality issues or recounted seeing some of his weapons at his clinic in Dartmouth and a property in Portapique that he dubbed “the warehouse.” One witness described the now dead gunman as an abusive “sociopath” who kept a rifle by the fireplace that was described as "like a machine gun".

A former colleague told officers that Wortman was "paranoid" about the COVID-19 pandemic and added that he had experienced “a mental breakdown” while discussing a deed for a property in Portapique. That witness was among those who said the killer talked about various types of guns, assault rifles and handguns. The 40 pages offer glimpses of Wortman's rural property where the 51-year-old denturist entertained friends and kept a well-stocked bar and a collection of motorcycles. An acquaintance who visited told police that Wortman showed guests his guns and some decommissioned police cars he had bought.

Police have said that beginning on the night of April 18, Wortman used accelerants to light fires in five Nova Scotdia communities and shot people with four semi-automatic weapons that he wasn't licensed to own as he drove about in a replica police car. Thirteen of the victims were killed by gunfire and nine died in fires, police have said. Wortman, who was killed by police before noon April 19, owned four used police cars obtained at auction and collected police uniforms. He wore the uniforms during his rampage.

In the document, some witnesses estimated that Wortman had bought $800 worth of gasoline before the killings. Emails from the killer written four days before the mass shooting provided no hint of what was to come.

“I am currently residing at my cottage in Portapique. I am enjoying this prelude to retirement, unfortunately not able to get to ... ,″ says one message, the last word removed by prosecutors before releasing the document. "I am around in the a.m's 9-12 studying the news on U-tube. Stay safe, Gabe.” In the document, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Angela Hawryluk describes how the first two officers to arrive on the scene on the night of April 18 encountered a wounded witness who told them he had been fired on by a man in uniform driving what the man thought was an RCMP vehicle. The witness, who is not identified by name, told the two officers that he and another person saw a building on fire in Portapique and then spotted a police vehicle at a second, nearby building that was burning as well. Thinking the driver was an RCMP officer responding to the emergency, they headed for the car. The gunman inside opened fire on them and they fled.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tens of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for super cyclone

Authorities in eastern India and Bangladesh were scrambling on Tuesday to move tens of thousands of villagers away from coasts expected to suffer widespread damage from a super cyclone, a task complicated by the battle on the coronavirus. I...

Japan defence ministry investigating potential hack of next-gen missile details -Asahi

Japans defence ministry is investigating a possible leak of details of a new state-of-the-art missile in a large-scale cyber attack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Wednesday. The ministry suspects hacker...

NFL expects positive tests, focuses on proper response

As the NFL prepares for the eventual return of football activities and the start of a season amid the coronavirus pandemic, its chief medical officer is focused on responding properly when some players and staff inevitably test positive for...

Betway announces sponsorship of DreamHack Masters Spring

With esports gaining increased attention from bettors amid the coronavirus pandemic, online gambling company Betway announced Tuesday that it is sponsoring the DreamHack Masters Spring. A 300,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event, Dream...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020