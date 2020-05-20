Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains in India and Bangladesh as cyclone bears down

Reuters | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:19 IST
Heavy rains in India and Bangladesh as cyclone bears down
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@gopalkagarwal)

Heavy rains and winds lashed two eastern Indian states and parts of Bangladesh hours before a powerful cyclone made landfall on Wednesday, with rescue teams evacuating millions of villagers to higher ground in an operation complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. Bangladesh's disaster management officials said they were working on a war footing to evacuate about two million people from coastal areas as Cyclone Amphan approached from the Bay of Bengal.

"It has been challenging to evacuate people while maintaining distancing. We have doubled the number of the cyclone centers to ensure safe distancing and hygiene," said Enamur Rahman, the junior minister for disaster management. Officials said they feared standing crops could be damaged and large tracts of fertile land washed away. Farmers were being helped to move fresh produce and livestock to higher ground.

"Fortunately, the harvesting of rice crop has almost been completed. Still, it (the cyclone) could leave a trail of destruction," said Mizanur Rahman Khan, a senior official in the agriculture ministry. Bangladesh officials also said they had moved away hundreds of Rohingya refugees living on a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal to storm shelters.

The weather department in India said Amphan had slowed and was likely to cross the coast near West Bengal state or Bangladesh around 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). An Indian federal home ministry official said West Bengal and neighboring Odisha state were struggling to house thousands of evacuees as existing shelters were being used as coronavirus quarantine centers.

Extra shelters were being prepared in wholesale markets and government buildings with allowances made for social distancing, while masks and scarves were being distributed among the villagers. Police in West Bengal state, which is expected to be badly affected by the storm, said people were unwilling to go to the shelters because they were afraid of contracting COVID-19 and many were refusing to leave their livestock behind.

"We have literally had to force people out of their homes, make them wear masks and put them in government buildings," said a senior police official in West Bengal's capital, Kolkata. Monoranjan, a resident of Choto Mollakhali island in the Sunderbans area that is expected to bear the brunt of the storm, said the rains could inundate stockpiles of rice.

"We are just praying for this night to get over," he said. Railway officials have diverted trains away from the cyclone's path to protect thousands of migrant workers traveling to Odisha and West Bengal from the capital New Delhi where they had lost their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK inflation slumps to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits

Britains inflation rate sank in April to its lowest since August 2016 as the coronavirus pandemic pushed down global oil prices and clothing stores slashed prices, bolstering the prospect of more Bank of England stimulus next month.Consumer...

Philippines reports 279 additional new coronavirus cases, five deaths

The Philippines health ministry on Wednesday recorded 279 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest daily increase in nine days, and five additional deaths.In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had reached 842...

Soccer-Players' mental health at risk during coronavirus shutdown

With soccer suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players are worried about their careers and some have become depressed and are considering self-harm, the PFAs director of player welfare has said. Professional soccer has been suspended s...

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers: think-tank report

The H-1B visa-holders, a majority of the Indian IT professionals, do not adversely affect Americans, according to new research, which also suggests that the presence of foreign workforce having such visas boost employment among other worker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020