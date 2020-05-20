Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Masked Ukrainian orchestra makes concert recording as lockdown eases

The symphony orchestra of Ukrainian radio held its first concert recording for TV, radio and online platforms since coronavirus lockdown measures were partially eased in early May. The musicians wore protective masks to match their black-tie outfits. Although two of them usually share one music stand, they had to follow social distancing rules and this affected the orchestra's performance, art director Volodymyr Sheyko told Reuters. At the movies: 'Ben Hur' and 'Wizard of Oz' as Japan reopens

The chariots of 1959 epic "Ben Hur" and the yellow brick road of 1939 fantasy "The Wizard of Oz" are back on the big screen in Japan as cinemas begin reopening from the coronavirus crisis with a slate heavy on Hollywood classics. James Dean starrer "East of Eden" (1955), crime drama "Bonnie and Clyde" (1969) and disaster film "The Towering Inferno" (1974) are among other titles playing, after Japanese chain Toho Cinemas reopened 10 of its 66 theatres in areas deemed relatively safe from the coronavirus. Mariachis delight quarantined Colombians with jolts of street music

The boisterous music - usually heard at family celebrations and raucous birthdays - bursts through the eerily quiet streets of Colombia's capital, Bogota. The mariachis have arrived. As the Andean country waits out two months of a national coronavirus quarantine, musicians playing the traditionally Mexican genre are lugging guitars, trumpets, violins, speakers and microphones to street corners, accepting tips from delighted residents who dance on their balconies. Film star and Trump accuser Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose allegations of a onetime sexual liaison with U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a legal battle, is returning as a superhero in a series of comic books. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be releasing a fictional comic book series called "Stormy Daniels: Space Force" in the autumn with TidalWave Productions. South Korea's BTS boyband management apologises over bar visit

The manager of South Korea's popular boyband BTS has apologised on behalf of one of its members who went to a bar in April, contrary to government advice, just as the country is trying to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak around Seoul's club scene. Jungkook, the BTS' main vocalist, visited a restaurant and a bar in the Itaewon neighbourhood with friends on April 25, the boyband's management Big Hit Entertainment said on Monday. Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast, shares jump

Spotify Technology SA said on Tuesday comedian Joe Rogan's podcast will be available on the music streaming platform starting Sept. 1 and will become an exclusive later this year. Shares closed 8.4% higher at $174.91, as the deal is seen as part of the company's aim to transform itself into the Netflix of audio. Roll up, roll up: Hungarian circus beats virus by becoming safari park

Like many business owners, Jozsef Richter has had to shut his circus during Hungary's lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, but he has found another way of entertaining visitors while respecting social distancing rules. People can now see around 100 circus animals from the comfort of their own cars in his Szada Safari Park, which opened its gates on Wednesday. The five-acre park is a short drive east of Budapest. Police warn writer Gaiman over lockdown trip from New Zealand to Scotland

British writer Neil Gaiman has apologised for travelling from New Zealand to his home on the Scottish island of Skye in breach of coronavirus lockdown measures, saying "I did something stupid". Police spoke to Gaiman, author of "American Gods" and "Good Omens" , about his actions after he revealed he had made the 11,000 mile trip to Britain, flying into London and then driving to his home on Skye at the start of the month. Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch and more

Stuck at home with the kids? Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Cate Blanchett may be able to help. Oscar-winning New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi has lined up some of his Hollywood friends by videolink from their living rooms for a coronavirus lockdown charity reading of Roald Dahl's classic "James and the Giant Peach". U.S. guitar maker PRS resumes hand-building instruments - at a safe distance

Maryland's decision to reopen non-essential businesses came just in time for high-end guitar maker PRS Guitars, which kept 374 workers on its payroll during an eight-week shutdown that has gouged a deep hole in revenues, executives said. About 90 PRS employees came back to a very different workplace on Monday, their work stations spaced six feet apart, with one-way "traffic lanes" drawn on the factory floor and a 55-gallon drum of hand sanitizer on hand.

