Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police say 14 kidnapped health workers freed in Mexico City

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:34 IST
Police say 14 kidnapped health workers freed in Mexico City
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Officials in Mexico City say they have rescued 14 health workers who had been kidnapped in order to demand money from their families. The city prosecutor's office said in a communique late Tuesday that the health workers were located in two hotels in the Tacubaya district when police were searching for another kidnap victim.

The agency didn't say how long they had been held or give details about their identity. It said kidnappers would call their relatives and "inform them that they were holding their family members and if they didn't deposit a certain quantity of money, would do them harm." It's not clear if the case is related to harassment and sometimes attacks on health workers by people fearful of the new coronavirus. Health officials said Tuesday that 20% of the more than 54,300 confirmed infections in Mexico involve health workers.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand HC directs authorities to keep migrants coming from red zones in quarantine at borders for a week

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed that the migrants coming into the state from red zones be kept in quarantine centres at the borders for a week. A bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Sudhanshu Dhulia after hearing a peti...

Apple-Google contact tracing tech launches, with 23 countries seeking access

Authorities in 23 countries across five continents have sought access to contact tracing technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google, the companies announced on Wednesday as they released the initial version of their system.The Apple...

Soccer-Italian federation sets Aug. 20 finish date for season

Italys football federation FIGC has set Aug. 20 as the deadline for finishing the current season, which is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it wants to start next season on Sept. 1. The FIGC still intends to finish the t...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo says State Dept watchdog should have been fired 'some time ago'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday declined to say why he recommended firing the State Departments inspector general, but added he should have done it earlier and rejected claims his decision was motivated by political retalia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020