Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian woman wins Picasso painting in French charity raffle

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:36 IST
Italian woman wins Picasso painting in French charity raffle

An Italian woman on Wednesday won a Pablo Picasso painting worth 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in a French charity raffle that raised money for African water projects. The winner - who received her lottery ticket as a gift - will acquire the Spanish master's 1921 oil-on-canvas still life "Nature morte", a small abstract representing a table, newspapers and a glass of absinth.

The raffle raised 5.1 million euros, of which 900,000 euros will go to Monaco billionaire collector David Nahmad who provided the painting. The rest will be used by charity CARE for clean-water projects in schools and villages in Cameroon, Madagascar and Morocco. Nahmad also gave 100,000 euros to CARE. "Picasso would have loved an operation like this because he was someone with a lot of interest in humanitarian and social causes," Peri Cochin, organiser of the sale, told Reuters at the Paris offices of art auction house Christie's.

She said that more than 51,000 tickets costing 100 euros had been sold in the raffle, which had been delayed by the COVID-19 crisis. "This coronavirus crisis has made it clear how important it is to wash your hands, and that can only be done with clear water," Cochin said.

At the first edition of this raffle in 2013, a 25-year-old American won a Picasso drawing titled "The Man in the Opera Hat". It raised 4.8 million euros for an association working to preserve the ancient city of Tyre, in modern-day Lebanon. After a six year gap between the first two Picasso raffles, the organisers hope to run an annual edition of the event, to the benefit of a different organisation each year.

The highest price ever fetched by a Picasso artwork was reached in May 2015, when Christie's sold his 1955 "Les femmes d'Alger" for $179.4 million. ($1 = 0.9116 euros)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

France's coronavirus deaths on the rise again, at 28,132

French health authorities reported 110 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 0.4, bringing the total to 28,132, still the fourth-highest in the world behind the U.S., Britain and Italy.On Tuesday, the death toll had gone down ...

Biggest spike of 32 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Wednesday after 32 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 281 on Wednesday, officials said. There are 149 active cases of the c...

Take special measures for COVID-19 containment zones: Maha guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Wednesday asked the state administration to consider incentivising COVID-19 frontline workers and prepare specialmeasures for containment zones. Koshyari asked the government to prepare itself fo...

Uttarakhand HC directs authorities to keep migrants coming from red zones in quarantine at borders for a week

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed that the migrants coming into the state from red zones be kept in quarantine centres at the borders for a week. A bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Sudhanshu Dhulia after hearing a peti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020