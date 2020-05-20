Left Menu
Vande Bharat flight with 184 Indians from Doha lands in Hyderabad

An Air India Express special flight on Wednesday evacuated 184 Indians from Qatar's Doha.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:44 IST
The Indian government launched the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7. Image Credit: ANI

An Air India Express special flight on Wednesday evacuated 184 Indians from Qatar's Doha. The flight IX 244 operated under Vande Bharat Mission landed at Hyderabad International Airport at 7.26 pm.

The Indian government launched the first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 and the second phase was started on May 16. On Tuesday, Air India and Air India Express' 11 flights evacuated 1,912 citizens from Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka, Manila, Dammam, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Jakarta.

Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights including feeder flights are expected to be operated to bring back stranded Indians from 40 countries. (ANI)

