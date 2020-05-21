Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs to adopt market-friendly approach in post-COVID world: Wells

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 07:08 IST
India needs to adopt market-friendly approach in post-COVID world: Wells

A senior US diplomat on Wednesday questioned the India’s ability to crack a trade deal while underlining that it needs to bring economic reforms to grab the opportunity provided by the coronavirus crisis. Alice Wells, the outgoing Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, said the US wants a trade pact but India has not been able to do so.

Companies want to diversify their supply chains post-COVID 19, this really represents “a golden opportunity for India”, which we think it should seize with market-friendly approaches instead of protectionist impulses, she said observing that the US really wants to work with India to improve the business environment. “I would point out that we're a country that makes trade deals. As rough and tumble as these discussions are, we make deals. We have not seen India be able to make these trade deals yet,” Alice Wells told told a Washington DC-based think tank.

“So, this is not just a US issue. It's an issue that India faces and its relations with the EU, Australia, other countries,” Wells told former US Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, during a virtual discussion organised by the Atlantic Council. She said there's a real opportunity for diversification as countries are looking to de-risk from China.

"India could make sense if the right policies are put in place and the right commitments to infrastructure,” she said. The United States, she said certainly wants to see that happen and facilitate that kind of growth in its partnership with India.

“But there are tough issues and this administration is committed to doing what is necessary to make progress,” the American diplomat said. India and the United States, are working on a trade deal for the past two years. Last September, President Donald Trump had announced that it was likely to be signed soon.

It was later expected to be inked during his visit to India this February. However, sharp differences remain between the two countries. “In any trade relationship, there are trade irritants. This is an area where we've been working hard for the past two-three years. And it's a priority of the president to be able to reduce tariff barriers to American products,” she said.

Expressing her disappointment that the two countries could not reach a trade deal earlier this year, she said the importance of such a deal has only increased as the Indian economy faces additional headwinds. “We have also seen backsliding. We've seen steps that have been taken over the course of the last year that disadvantage foreign companies that change the rules of the road after companies have made very sizable investments or that have levied taxes again in a discriminatory fashion on American firms,” she rued.

“So, questions do continue to be raised about the degree to which India is prepared to open its markets,” Wells said. Observing that ease of doing business is particularly important when it comes to the pharmaceutical sector, Wells said that the US was pleased to see Gilead’s announcement last week that it's going to source remdesivir from Indian companies.

“As President Trump has noted, India is a vital partner for vaccine development. This is an area in which the Serum Institute of India is already working with US partners. And India is also a crucial cog in the global supply chain for ventilator components. We were pleased to be able ourselves to donate ventilators to India and other partners earlier this month,” Wells said. Earlier in the day, Wells told reporters during a conference call that India needs to open up as it is still a protected market, which sometimes denies a level playing field to foreign companies.

“In the post-pandemic environment, countries are looking at a little bit of de-globalisation and onshoring of the critical production. And at the same time, there's a very vigorous effort to diversify supply chains,” Wells said during a conference call with reporters. “And this is a real moment of opportunity for India by adopting a more open and welcoming policies by reducing tariffs that allow manufacturing companies inside India to be part of the global supply chain,” Wells added, stressing on building trusted supply chain relationships.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Govt invests in upgrades to Air Force Base Ohakea's infrastructure

The Coalition Government has approved a business case for 206 million in upgrades to critical infrastructure at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea, with the first phase starting later this year, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced toda...

Amazon launches first big-budget game title, Crucible

Add game developer to Amazons list of operations alongside online retailer and video content streamer. The Seattle-based conglomerate released a free-to-play online shooting game, Crucible, on Wednesday.Crucible is the first big-budget rele...

UN urges Venezuela's rival political leaders to resume talks

The United Nations called on Venezuelas feuding political leaders Wednesday to urgently resume serious negotiations, while Russia and its Caracas government ally traded barbs with the United States and Colombia over a failed armed raid on t...

Biden's presidential campaign raises $43.7 mln in April

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised 43.7 million in April for his presidential campaign, according to a disclosure filed on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission.The funds gathered during April marks a decrease from March w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020