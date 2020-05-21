Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:14 IST
Stewie2K settling in as Liquid's new in-game leader

Jake "Stewie2K" Yip is Team Liquid's new in-game leader, having recently taken over the role from Nick "nitr0" Cannella for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team. Stewie2K confirmed the change on his Twitch stream after teammate Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken first made the news public on his stream.

"(nitr0) wanted to focus on his game -- he was playing kind of bad. People wanted me to start calling," Stewie2K said. "I started calling for like the past week and a half, so I've been putting more focus into watching games, just focusing on our opponents." Liquid lost their opening match in the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 - North America event on Tuesday, falling 2-1 to Chaos Esports Club, but that didn't stop Twistzz from praising Stewie2K's leadership.

"I actually think Stewie's calling has been good," Twistzz said. "I don't know, we lost on Overpass, but I feel like it's good the change of callers because (Stewie2K) and Nick have different calling styles, where one is more free and one is more micro-managing." Stewie2K, a 22-year-old from San Francisco, has played for Liquid since December 2018. He had previous stints with Splyce, Cloud9, SK Gaming and MIBR, among other teams.

nitr0, a 24-year-old from Louisiana, has been with Liquid since January 2015. Liquid conclude group play in the DreamHack Masters Spring with a match against FURIA Esports on Thursday and then a match against MIBR on Saturday.

Stewie2K said, "(Tuesday) was just a (bleeping) bad day all around. ... We have a match like every other day. How can we even get better when we have problems and we don't have time to fix it?" --Field Level Media

