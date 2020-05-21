Turkey says attacks on its interests in Libya will have grave consequences

Turkey says attacks on its interests in Libya will have grave consequencesReuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:29 IST
Turkey's foreign ministry warned on Thursday of grave consequences if General Khalifa Haftar's forces attacked Turkish interests in Libya.
The ministry's spokesman said that Turkey, which backs Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), will deem Haftar's forces legitimate targets if Turkish interests are targeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Khalifa Haftar
- Turkish
- Libya
- GNA
ALSO READ
Turkey to resume football league on June 12: federation
Soccer-Turkey will host Champions League final in August - federation chairman
SOCCER-Turkey to resume soccer in June, host Champions League final in August
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 64 to 3,584 - minister
Turkey starting new phase in coronavirus battle, government says