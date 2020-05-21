Left Menu
Development News Edition

India’s new Permanent Representative to UN presents credentials virtually

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:41 IST
India’s new Permanent Representative to UN presents credentials virtually
TS Tirumurti, India's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) at New York. Image Credit: ANI

T S Tirumurti, India's new Permanent Representative to the UN, presented his credentials virtually as he assumed charge as the Ambassador amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Privileged to take over...as Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York. During these COVID-19 times, I was the second Ambassador/ Permanent Representative to the UN to present virtual credentials!" Tirumurti tweeted Wednesday.

Tirumurti arrived in New York on May 19 to assume charge as India's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti succeeds Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, who retired on April 30 and returned to Hyderabad.

Tirumurti previously served as Secretary, Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters in New Delhi. Before leaving for New York, Tirumurti called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The UN General Assembly will hold elections next month for the five non-permanent seats of the UN Security Council for the 2021-22 term. India's seat as a non-permanent member on the 15-nation Council for the two-year term is assured as it is the sole candidate vying for the lone seat from the Asia Pacific grouping.

New Delhi's candidature was unanimously endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific grouping, including China and Pakistan, in June last year.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas on Friday: Official sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas on Friday Official sources....

Report: Dolphins QB Rosen drawing trade interest

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is attracting interest from teams who expect the former first-round pick to be the odd man out after Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa could be limited as a rookie to fully recove...

England's Broad gives glimpse into post-lockdown training

Stuart Broad revealed some of the demands being placed on England cricketers after confirming he was in the first batch to return to individual training on Thursday. The Nottinghamshire paceman was back at Trent Bridge after being chosen as...

Khadi masks may soon be available in global markets

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Thursday said it will explore the possibility of exporting cotton and silk face masks made using the indigenous fabric, after the commerce ministry lifted the ban on outbound shipment of n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020