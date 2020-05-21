Report: GODSENT target Farlig to replace Maikelele

GODSENT has an interest in acquiring Copenhagen Flames AWPer Asger "Farlig" Jensen, according to a report by HLTV.org. Farlig, 21, would replace Mikail "Maikelele" Bill, who has been with GODSENT since the organization debuted a new roster in November of 2019.

Farlig recently helped the Flames finish 10th at ESL One: Road to Rio while posting a 1.22 rating across 21 maps played, according to HLTV.org statistics. GODSENT's remaining roster currently consists of Kevin "kRYSTAL" Amend, Jesse "zehN" Linjala, Martin "STYKO" Styk and Pavle "Maden" Boskovic.

--Field Level Media