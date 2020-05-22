Left Menu
Renault Vitality qualify for Fusion Rocket League's European event

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 07:05 IST
Top-seeded Renault Vitality cruised to three wins Thursday in the Fusion Rocket League's European qualifying event, earning a spot in the main draw of the $25,000 event. Third-seeded Sandrock Gaming, fifth-seeded Oxygen Esports and 18th-seeded Stormtroopers also booked placed in the eight-team European main event, scheduled for June 1-7.

The qualifier features 32 teams competing in best-of-five matches. The first game is a three-on-three matchup, followed by a two-on-two game and then a one-on-one battle. If a fourth game is necessary, the trailing team picks the format, and the other team chooses the format if a fifth game is needed. Renault Vitality opened with a 3-1 series win over 5Head, then swept Magnifico 3-0 and downed Team BDS 3-0. The trio of Alexandre "Kaydop" Courant, Yanis "Alpha54" Champenois and Victor "Fairy Peak!" Locquet won all three of their three-on-three matches for Renault Vitality, prevailing by a combined 9-3 score.

Oxygen Esports got past Flying Nunchucks 3-0, Tree of a Kind 3-1 and Veloce Esports 3-2. In the decisive fifth game against Veloce, Oxygen's Andy "Kassio" Landais earned a 9-3 victory in one-on-one action against Maello "AztraL" Ernst. Stormtroopers defeated Randoms 3-0, topped second-seeded Dignitas 3-1 and edged Endpoint 3-2. Endpoint leveled its match with Stormtroopers at two games apiece with a 2-1 overtime win in three-on-three action. However, Stormtroopers prevailed 7-6 in overtime in the fifth game, with Jack "ApparentlyJack" Benton getting past Lucas "RelatingWave" Rose.

Sandrock beat Aeriality 3-2, FC Barcelona 3-0 and Nameless 3-1. Sandrock's two-on-two team of Ahmad "Ahmad" Abdullah and Khalid "oKhaliD" Qasim dominated their three matches, winning by a combined 20-5 margin. Twenty teams remain in contention for the final four main-draw spots as qualifying concludes Friday.

The Friday losers-bracket schedule: --Team Singulatity vs. Almans; FC Barcelona vs. Servette Geneva Esports; winners meet for the right to oppose Veloce Esports

--Canyons vs. Triple Trouble; Dignitas vs. Flying Nunchucks; winners meet for the right to oppose Team BDS --Tree of a Kind vs. Momentum Shifters; Yer Maw vs. Celestial; winners meet for the right to oppose Nameless

--Solary vs. John MacDonald's Happy Meal; Magnifico vs. Sauce; winners meet for the right to oppose Endpoint. The main European tournament will have separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series will be best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format.

Final standings for each of the three formats will be calculated, with 17 points awarded to the first-place team, 11 points awarded to the second-place team, and seven points given to both the third- and fourth-place teams. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion.

The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up getting $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held. Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 for third.

Fusion Rocket League European qualifying placement 1-4. (qualified for main event) -- Renault Vitality, Oxygen Esports, Stormtroopers, Sandrock Gamign

5-8. (qualify for main event) -- four teams TBD 9-12. four teams TBD

13-16. four teams TBD 17-24. eight teams TBD

25-32. womped, 5Head, mousesports, Totalschaden, Randoms, Team Shaky, Aeriality, Story bud --Field Level Media

