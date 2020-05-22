Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renault Vitality qualify for Fusion Rocket League's European event

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:13 IST
Renault Vitality qualify for Fusion Rocket League's European event
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Top-seeded Renault Vitality cruised to three wins Thursday in the Fusion Rocket League's European qualifying event, earning a spot in the main draw of the $25,000 event. Third-seeded Sandrock Gaming, fifth-seeded Oxygen Esports, and 18th-seeded Stormtroopers also booked placed in the eight-team European main event, scheduled for June 1-7.

The qualifier features 32 teams competing in best-of-five matches. The first game is a three-on-three matchup, followed by a two-on-two game and then a one-on-one battle. If a fourth game is necessary, the trailing team picks the format, and the other team chooses the format if a fifth game is needed. Renault Vitality opened with a 3-1 series win over 5Head, then swept Magnifico 3-0 and downed Team BDS 3-0. The trio of Alexandre "Kaydop" Courant, Yanis "Alpha54" Champenois and Victor "Fairy Peak!" Locquet won all three of their three-on-three matches for Renault Vitality, prevailing by a combined 9-3 score.

Oxygen Esports got past Flying Nunchucks 3-0, Tree of a Kind 3-1, and Veloce Esports 3-2. In the decisive fifth game against Veloce, Oxygen's Andy "Kassio" Landais earned a 9-3 victory in one-on-one action against Maello "AztraL" Ernst. Stormtroopers defeated Randoms 3-0, topped second-seeded Dignitas 3-1, and edged Endpoint 3-2. Endpoint leveled its match with Stormtroopers at two games apiece with a 2-1 overtime win in three-on-three action. However, Stormtroopers prevailed 7-6 in overtime in the fifth game, with Jack "ApparentlyJack" Benton getting past Lucas "RelatingWave" Rose.

Sandrock beat Aeriality 3-2, FC Barcelona 3-0, and Nameless 3-1. Sandrock's two-on-two team of Ahmad "Ahmad" Abdullah and Khalid "oKhaliD" Qasim dominated their three matches, winning by a combined 20-5 margin. Twenty teams remain in contention for the final four main-draw spots as qualifying concludes Friday.

The Friday losers-bracket schedule: --Team Singularity vs. Almans; FC Barcelona vs. Servette Geneva Esports; winners meet for the right to oppose Veloce Esports

--Canyons vs. Triple Trouble; Dignitas vs. Flying Nunchucks; winners meet for the right to oppose Team BDS --Tree of a Kind vs. Momentum Shifters; Yer Maw vs. Celestial; winners meet for the right to oppose Namelessly

--Solary vs. John MacDonald's Happy Meal; Magnifico vs. Sauce; winners meet for the right to oppose Endpoint. The main European tournament will have separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two, and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series will be best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format.

Final standings for each of the three formats will be calculated, with 17 points awarded to the first-place team, 11 points awarded to the second-place team, and seven points are given to both the third- and fourth-place teams. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion.

The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up getting $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held. Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two, and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for a second, and $500 for third.

Fusion Rocket League European qualifying placement 1-4. (qualified for the main event) -- Renault Vitality, Oxygen Esports, Stormtroopers, Sandrock Gaming

5-8. (qualify for the main event) -- four teams TBD 9-12. four teams TBD

13-16. four teams TBD 17-24. eight teams TBD

25-32. womped, 5Head, mousesports, Totalschaden, Randoms, Team Shaky, Aeriality, Story bud

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US could've saved 36,000 lives if social distancing measure adopted earlier: Study

The United States could have saved 36,000 lives only if the social distancing measure was adopted a week earlier instead of March 15, according to new research from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health scientists. The impact ...

FOREX-Dollar edges up on rising U.S.-China tension; yuan, other Asian FX fall

The dollar gained against major peers on Friday as worries about rising diplomatic tensions between the United States and China supported safe-haven demand for the greenback. Sino-U.S. relations have soured over a broad range of issues, inc...

Two girls found murdered in UP's Shamli, police forms teams to crack case

Police said they have formed four teams to ascertain the identity of the girls whose bodies were found in a sugarcane field in Shamli district and nab the accused, officials saidThe bodies of the girls, aged 20 to 22 years, with injury mark...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina to amend $65 bln debt offer, talks on "positive" course - minister

Argentina is planning to amend its offer to creditors to restructure 65 billion in foreign debt, with talks on a positive course despite there being an important distance left to cover, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Reuters.The negoti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020