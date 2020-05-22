Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sydney fans enjoy live concert at COVID-safe drive-in

Singer-songwriter Casey Donovan performed on stage in Sydney on Thursday in a free concert that treated fans to some of the first live music many had heard in months. But they had to stay in their cars to enjoy it. Drive-in concerts are emerging as a trend that allows performers to connect with fans in real life while maintaining safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Dining dummies help cafe-goers keep a fashionable distance in Vilnius

Mannequins dressed in clown hats and couture frocks have taken up seats in restaurants in Lithuania's capital, to coax real customers back after the coronavirus lockdown and help them out with social distancing. Bernie ter Braak said he came up with the idea when he reopened his Cozy restaurant in Vilnius' old town and saw how empty it looked. Actress Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty to U.S. college admissions scam

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband have agreed to plead guilty to U.S. charges they conspired to fraudulently secure their daughters admission to the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. Loughlin, 55, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively, under plea agreements filed in federal court in Boston. HBO Max grants fans' wishes to see unreleased cut of 'Justice League'

A previously unreleased version of 2017 superhero movie "Justice League" by director Zack Snyder will debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021, executives said on Wednesday, in response to a years-long campaign by fans. Snyder oversaw filming of "Justice League," which brought together DC Comics heroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and others. The director had put together a cut of the movie before he stepped aside to deal with a family tragedy. Popcorn, palm trees and face masks: Cannes rolls out drive-in cinema

The Riviera resort of Cannes should have been playing host to the world's biggest names in film. Instead, with its annual film festival postponed and the red carpet rolled up, locals made do with a drive-in cinema in a beachfront car park. As dusk fell, the audience settled down in their convertible sports cars and family run-arounds, popcorn on the dashboard and children hanging out the windows, to watch Steven Spielberg's 1980s Classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Julia Roberts, other stars hand over social-media spotlight to health experts

Actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts, who won an Oscar in 2001 for "Erin Brockovich," kicks off the project on Thursday by interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Esports:'Despacito' singer Fonsi joins F1 fast stream in virtual Monaco GP

Singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, who broke all-time streaming records with his 2017 hit 'Despacito' (slowly), is joining the Formula One fast stream for a virtual Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The Miami-based Puerto Rican will line up in Racing Point colours in a field with eight regular F1 drivers, including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who will still be a home favourite on simulated streets. Drive-in cinemas, raves and dining behind plastic: the new going out

With lockdown measures more relaxed, social lives are slowly becoming possible. Restaurants, bars, gigs and museums beckon. But as we take our first cautious steps back into the wider world, we are finding it transformed. Gone are restaurants so busy that you have to wait for service or the check. Now, in the coronavirus-era, social distancing has made eating out a very different experience. California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production

California on Monday will roll out guidelines for the resumption of production of Hollywood movies and TV shows, but Governor Gavin Newsom warned that Los Angeles County would likely be excluded in the first phase. Newsom told a film and TV industry roundtable on Wednesday that the guidelines would "allow counties that are in better condition than some of the others, to be able to move forward and ... allow some movement in your industry." Rock 'n' roll never dies: One British band jams away in isolation

When the world was told to stay at home to escape the novel coronavirus, one British band had a choice: abandon live music or come together to jam. They chose rock. Below a glass chandelier in a mansion beside the North Sea, the band - called the Sharpville Show - play on drums, guitar, keyboard and double bass as a one-eyed Shih Tzu named Genghis sleeps.

