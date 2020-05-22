Left Menu
Guterres looks forward to working very closely with India's new envoy Amb Tirumurti: UN spokesperson

PTI | New York | Updated: 22-05-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:47 IST
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

UN chief Antonio Guterres looks forward to working very closely with India's new Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, who assumed charge this week, spokesperson for the Secretary-General has said. Tirumurti presented his credentials virtually as he assumed charge on May 19 as the Ambassador amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We obviously very much welcome India's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations. And I know the Secretary-General looks forward to working very closely with the new envoy in the years ahead," Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing on Thursday in response to a question. "Privileged to take over yesterday as Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York. During these COVID-19 times, I was the second Ambassador/ PR to the UN to present virtual credentials!" Tirumurti tweeted Wednesday.

A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti succeeds Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, who retired on April 30. Tirumurti previously served as Secretary, Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters in New Delhi.

