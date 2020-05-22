Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran leader hails armed support for Palestinians against 'tumor' Israel

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:44 IST
Iran leader hails armed support for Palestinians against 'tumor' Israel
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday denounced Israel as a "tumor" to be eliminated and hailed Tehran's supply of weaponry to Palestinian armed groups fighting against it.

Opposition to Israel is a touchstone of belief for Shi'ite-led Iran, which backs Palestinian and Lebanese Islamic militant groups opposed to peace with the Jewish state, which Tehran refuses to recognize. "The uprising by Palestinians should continue ... fight to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic jihad ... The Zionist regime (Israel) is a deadly, cancerous tumor in the region. It will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed," Iran's top authority Khamenei said in an online speech.

Although leaders of Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have frequently praised Iran's financial and military support, Khamenei had not himself previously given public confirmation of Tehran's weapons supply. "Iran realized Palestinian fighters' only problem was lack of access to weapons. With divine guidance and assistance, we planned, and the balance of power has been transformed in Palestine, and today the Gaza Strip can stand against the aggression of the Zionist enemy and defeat it," he said.

Senior Iranian officials have called repeatedly over the years for an end to the Jewish state, including by a referendum in the region, where Palestinians are in the majority. Khamenei reiterated the call in his speech on Quds Day, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, held on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The annual occasion was inaugurated by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Khamenei suggested global attention on the coronavirus crisis had helped obscure wrongs done to Palestinians. "The long-lasting virus of Zionists will be eliminated," he added. Iran's clerical rulers had to cancel annual nationwide rallies marking Quds Day due to the coronavirus outbreak. Iran is one of the most-affected countries in the region with 7,300 deaths and a total of 131,652 infections.

Khamenei also denounced what he called treason by "political and cultural mercenaries in Muslim countries" helping Zionists to downplay the Palestine issue, in an apparent reference to some Arab states including Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia. Several Gulf states have backed a U.S. Middle East plan to end a conflict they say holds back the Arab world. Egypt and Jordan are the only Arab states to have peace deals with Israel.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

PIA aircraft with 90 passengers crashes in Karachi's residential area

A Pakistan International Airline PIA aircraft with 90 passengers on board crashed in a residential area near the Karachi airport on Friday.PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight A-320 was carrying 90 pas...

RBI announces nine measures to preserve financial stability ushered in by COVID-19

It is when the horizon is the darkest and human reason is beaten down to the ground that faith shines brightest and comes to our rescue.RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das drew hope and inspiration from the 1929 statement of the Father of the Nati...

US STOCKS-Futures retreat as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as growing tensions between Washington and Beijing added to fears of a slower recovery from a coronavirus-led recession.China moved on Friday to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong that c...

Pakistan passenger plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi: officials

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 98 people on board crashed near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020