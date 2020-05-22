UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy, PM's spokesman says

UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy, PM's spokesman saysReuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:55 IST
Britain expects China to respect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong and is committed to ensuring the autonomy of the global financial hub, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.
Beijing has proposed new national security legislation that could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases in Hong Kong with enforcement powers that foreign diplomats fear could potentially put rights and freedoms at risk.
"We are monitoring the situation closely and expect China to respect Hong Kong's rights and freedoms and a high degree of autonomy. As a party to the joint declaration, the UK is committed to upholding Hong Kong's autonomy and respecting the one country, two systems model," Johnson's spokesman said.
