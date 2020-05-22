Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy, PM's spokesman says

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:55 IST
UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy, PM's spokesman says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Britain expects China to respect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong and is committed to ensuring the autonomy of the global financial hub, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

Beijing has proposed new national security legislation that could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases in Hong Kong with enforcement powers that foreign diplomats fear could potentially put rights and freedoms at risk.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and expect China to respect Hong Kong's rights and freedoms and a high degree of autonomy. As a party to the joint declaration, the UK is committed to upholding Hong Kong's autonomy and respecting the one country, two systems model," Johnson's spokesman said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

IOA reconstitutes Legal Committee, Youth Commission for 2020-21

The Indian Olympic Association IOA on Friday reconstituted its Legal Committee and Youth Commission for the term 2020-21. The Legal Committee comprising five members will manage the legal matters of the organisation in concurrence with IOA ...

Delhi HC lays down parameters on dealing with suspension of rent payment by tenants due to COVID-19

In a significant decision, the Delhi High Court has laid down broad parameters for dealing with the issue of suspension of payment of rent by tenants owing to force majeure conditions like the COVID-19 lockdown crisis. Justice Prathiba M Si...

Children with COVID-19 may have lower infectivity than adults, UK scientists say

Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests they may also have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government have said. As Europe and the United Stat...

Bangladesh PM speaks to Mamata, enquires about damages caused by cyclone in West Bengal

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday talked to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and enquired about the damages caused by extremely severe cyclone Amphan. The Prime Minister phoned the West Bengal Chief Minister at abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020