BOOM, Adroit take early lead at ESL One Birmingham - SA

BOOM, Adroit take early lead at ESL One Birmingham - SAReuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:21 IST
Team Adroit and BOOM Esports won Friday and share the early lead at the ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: Southeast Asia event. Adroit (2-0) swept TNC Predator (0-2), and BOOM (2-0) rallied for a 2-1 win against Geek Fam (1-1) during the second day of group play. Fnatic (1-1) swept Reality Rift (0-2) in the day's other match.
The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for 36 teams to play May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, four separate online regional competitions are taking place: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. Europe/CIS play begins Sunday, the Americas starts Monday and China will open play on Tuesday.
The Southeast Asia bracket features six teams competing for a total of $40,000. After a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top two teams will make the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will be slotted into the playoffs' lower bracket. Playoff matches will be best-of-three before a best-of-five final on May 31.
On Friday, Adroit took the first game in 36 minutes and finished the sweep with a 33-minute win. After Geek Fam won the opener in 40 minutes, BOOM answered with 33- and 24-minute victories. Fnatic defeated Reality Rift in 49- and 51-minute battles. Play continues Saturday with three matches:
Fnatic vs. BOOM Esports TNC Predator vs. Geek Fam
Team Adroit vs. Reality Rift ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: Southeast Asia standings through Friday:
T1. BOOM Esports, 2-0 T1. Team Adroit, 2-0
T3. Fnatic, 1-1 T3. Geek Fam, 1-1
T5. Reality Rift, 0-2 T5. TNC Predator, 0-2
--Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Southeast Asia
- China
- Birmingham
- Americas
- Europe
- South America
- North America
- England
ALSO READ
European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports
Persistent expands partnership with Dassault to strengthen digital transformation capabilities in Europe
Calls to domestic violence hotlines soar amid lockdowns - WHO Europe
European coalition takes shape on coronavirus contact tracing
Domestic violence reports trouble WHO in Europe