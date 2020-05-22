BOOM, Adroit take early lead at ESL One Birmingham - SA

Team Adroit and BOOM Esports won Friday and share the early lead at the ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: Southeast Asia event. Adroit (2-0) swept TNC Predator (0-2), and BOOM (2-0) rallied for a 2-1 win against Geek Fam (1-1) during the second day of group play. Fnatic (1-1) swept Reality Rift (0-2) in the day's other match.

The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for 36 teams to play May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, four separate online regional competitions are taking place: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. Europe/CIS play begins Sunday, the Americas starts Monday and China will open play on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asia bracket features six teams competing for a total of $40,000. After a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top two teams will make the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will be slotted into the playoffs' lower bracket. Playoff matches will be best-of-three before a best-of-five final on May 31.

On Friday, Adroit took the first game in 36 minutes and finished the sweep with a 33-minute win. After Geek Fam won the opener in 40 minutes, BOOM answered with 33- and 24-minute victories. Fnatic defeated Reality Rift in 49- and 51-minute battles. Play continues Saturday with three matches:

Fnatic vs. BOOM Esports TNC Predator vs. Geek Fam

Team Adroit vs. Reality Rift ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: Southeast Asia standings through Friday:

T1. BOOM Esports, 2-0 T1. Team Adroit, 2-0

T3. Fnatic, 1-1 T3. Geek Fam, 1-1

T5. Reality Rift, 0-2 T5. TNC Predator, 0-2

