Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head of Pakistan's Bank of Punjab among two survivors of PIA plane crash

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:32 IST
Head of Pakistan's Bank of Punjab among two survivors of PIA plane crash

The head of Pakistan's Bank of Punjab was among two passengers who miraculously survived after a PIA plane carrying 99 people crashed on Friday in a crowded residential area of this port city. Bank of Punjab Chief Executive Officer Zafar Masud was among the 91 persons travelling in Karachi-bound PIA flight PK-8303 from Lahore, which crashed near the Jinnah International Airport minutes before landing, the Geo News reported.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar initially said all aboard died, but two civil aviation officials later said that at least two people survived the crash. It is still too early to say if there are more survivors from the tragedy, as the update has offered a glimmer of hope to rescue teams racing to save as many souls as they can.

The rescue officials have so far recovered at least 45 dead bodies. The BOP president has been shifted to the Darul Sehat Hospital after being recovered from the crash site and is reportedly out of danger, the report said.

He spoke to his mother on the phone and informed her about his health. Masud sustained fractures to his hip and collar bones, the Darul Sehat Hospital's administration said, adding that there were no burn marks on his body, only scratches.

According to the hospital administration, Masud’s CT scan has been done and his condition is out of danger. Masud's brother is with him in the hospital.

Meanwhile, another survivor has been confirmed by the channel. Sindh government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab later confirmed that there are two people who have miraculously survived the crash.

The other survivor has been identified as Mohammad Zubair. The survivor of the plane crash also gave a statement in which he said that the plane started wobbling as it approached the Karachi airport. “The next moment there was a hard crash and I lost consciousness,” said Zubair, adding that when he woke up there was ‘smoke everywhere’.

The hospital administration said that Zubair faced minor injuries and is currently under treatment at the burns ward. Reports indicated that the plane's tail-end hit the ground first and that anyone who survived was seated in the front portion.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Osaka tops Serena as world's highest-paid female athlete

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has become the worlds highest-paid female athlete, making USD 37.4 million 34.3 million euros in the past 12 months for an earnings record, Forbes magazine reported Friday. The 22-year-old Asian star, a two-...

3 samples tested for COVID-19 testing at Nagaland laboratory

Three samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday at the newly inaugurated Bio-Safety Level BSL-3 Laboratory at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima, officials said. Nagaland has so far not reported any case of COVID-19.Being the first day, a tota...

Haryana's Home Minister Vij warns officials who ignore MLAs         

Officials have to listen and respond to queries of members of the legislative assembly MLAs and work with them, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Friday, warning them not to ignore legislators. His remarks come after legislators cuttin...

Nitish digitally inspects quarantine centres; takes people s feedback

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took stock of the situation in coronavirus quarantine centres in the state through video conferencing besides interacting with those staying there. Kumar, who inspected 20 quarantine centres in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020